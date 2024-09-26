Maziv taps MTN, Telkom for new executives

Maziv, the parent company of Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa, has appointed two senior legal professionals from MTN South Africa and Telkom in senior regulatory roles.

Moses Mashisane, former GM of regulatory affairs at MTN, joins Maziv as chief regulatory and compliance officer, while Aniel de Beer, a 20-year veteran of Telkom, takes on the role of managing executive of legal and regulatory.

“With their extensive experience in the telecommunications sector, Mashisane and Dr De Beer will be key in guiding Maziv’s participation in regulatory and policy discussions and ensuring compliance with industry standards,” Maziv said in a statement on Thursday.

“Mashisane was a driving force behind the development of South Africa’s first democratic government’s ground-breaking telecommunications policy and also played a key role in successfully lobbying for the release of new spectrum in 2022,” the company said. “Mashisane played a crucial role in developing South Africa’s Telecommunications Act, shaping the sector and driving the roll-out of new technologies and infrastructure.”

De Beer joined Maziv in February as managing executive of legal and regulatory affairs following a two-decade tenure at Telkom. De Beer also serves as company secretary to Maziv, Vuma and Dark Fibre Africa.

“The appointments of Moses Mashisane and Aniel de Beer strengthen our position as a key stakeholder in driving telecoms policy. A strong regulatory and governance team is critical to Maziv’s broader strategy to shape the future of South Africa through connectivity,” said Dietlof Mare in the statement. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

