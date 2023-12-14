Do more with Microsoft 365 Personal and Family

From the time computers were exclusive and expensive tools for business to the PC revolution that moved them into the home, people all around the world have relied on productivity software to help them get things done. Arguably no other software suite has enabled the effective use of PCs other than Microsoft Office and its modern successor, Microsoft 365. Here’s how you can do more at home with Microsoft 365 Personal and Family and get work done like a pro.

Powerful applications and features

As the suite of applications offered by Microsoft Office grew over the years, it empowered users to do more than simple functions such as typing documents and creating spreadsheets. Microsoft 365 is designed to meet all the needs of the modern digital age with ease while making work faster and simpler. Here are the applications included in Microsoft 365:

Word: A document creator and word processor built to assist you in creating, refining and styling documents.

A document creator and word processor built to assist you in creating, refining and styling documents. Excel: A spreadsheet program with powerful functions for data manipulation, analysis and visualisation.

A spreadsheet program with powerful functions for data manipulation, analysis and visualisation. PowerPoint: A presentation creator allowing users to seamlessly blend text and multimedia into slideshows that captivate and communicate with finesse.

A presentation creator allowing users to seamlessly blend text and multimedia into slideshows that captivate and communicate with finesse. Windows Defender: An antivirus and anti-malware program providing real-time protection against any threat to the computer’s security.

An antivirus and anti-malware program providing real-time protection against any threat to the computer’s security. OneDrive: A cloud storage service enabling users to store and access up to 1TB of files across devices, allowing seamless collaboration and secure data backup.

A cloud storage service enabling users to store and access up to 1TB of files across devices, allowing seamless collaboration and secure data backup. Outlook: An e-mail client and personal information manager for sending e-mails, scheduling calendar events and saving contacts.

An e-mail client and personal information manager for sending e-mails, scheduling calendar events and saving contacts. Windows Editor: A writer and grammar-checking tool that integrates with various other Microsoft 365 applications to suggest corrections and improvements.

A writer and grammar-checking tool that integrates with various other Microsoft 365 applications to suggest corrections and improvements. Clipchamp: A video editing tool providing users with powerful functions to edit and enhance videos even directly in other apps like PowerPoint and Word.

A video editing tool providing users with powerful functions to edit and enhance videos even directly in other apps like PowerPoint and Word. OneNote: A note management program for recording thoughts in various formats including visuals and audio.

A note management program for recording thoughts in various formats including visuals and audio. Microsoft Teams: A communication platform integrating chat, video conferencing and file sharing to facilitate communication and work between users.[JM1]

All these applications are crafted to ensure a uniform user experience regardless of your specific needs, making Microsoft 365 the perfect solution for any household.

The benefits of Microsoft 365

As evident from the multitude of available applications, Microsoft 365 provides all the necessary tools for both individual users and families in today’s digital landscape. Some benefits of Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 Family include:

Easy to learn, hard to forget: Microsoft 365 simplifies even the most intricate tasks. With an easy-to-learn user interface and guides to help you along the way, even people who aren’t computer savvy can use any Microsoft 365 app. Advanced features when you need them: All the sophisticated functions you desire (and even more) are readily accessible, aiding in accomplishing your productivity objectives and streamlining tedious tasks. Secure cloud storage and collaboration: With a maximum of 1TB of protected cloud storage per individual, sharing and modifying files becomes effortless, while also serving as a backup for crucial files in case anything happens to your device. Productivity on the go: You can install Microsoft 365 apps on up to five devices, including mobile devices like phones and tablets to keep working and creating while on the go. Advanced security, 24/7: With Microsoft Defender, you can keep all your devices and data secured from phishing, viruses, malware and other malicious attacks 24/7. Accessibility for everyone: Everyone is unique, and Microsoft 365 offers accessibility features that assist everyone in accomplishing tasks, regardless of their specific requirements.

Personal vs Family: what’s the difference?

With all these benefits comes the flexibility to choose the subscription that’s right for you. Microsoft 365 offers Personal and Family subscriptions for personal use, both of which include the entire suite of apps mentioned above with all the features. However, the difference comes in with the number of people using each subscription.

Microsoft 365 Personal is designed for one person, allowing them to sign into five different devices at once including PCs, phones and tablets, and access up to 1TB of cloud storage. All of this is packaged in an affordable monthly or yearly subscription.

Microsoft 365 Family is designed for families and groups of up to six people, each of them able to sign into five different devices at once. This subscription comes with up to 6TB of secure cloud storage space, divided into 1TB per person. The expense per individual for Microsoft 365 Family is lower compared to the cost incurred if each person were to buy their own Microsoft 365 Personal subscription.

To learn more about Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 Family, reach out to Tarsus Distribution.