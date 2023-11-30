Microsoft to take non-voting position on OpenAI board

Microsoft will take a non-voting, observer position on OpenAI’s board, CEO Sam Altman said in his first official missive after taking back the reins of the company on Wednesday.

The observer position means Microsoft’s representative can attend OpenAI’s board meetings and access confidential information, but it does not have voting rights on matters including electing or choosing directors.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who had recruited Altman to Microsoft after his ouster from OpenAI, had said earlier that governance at the ChatGPT maker needed to change.

Microsoft has committed to invest over US$10-billion into OpenAI and owns 49% of the company

OpenAI said last week announced a new initial board that consists of former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor as chair and Larry Summers, former US treasury secretary. Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, who was part of the board who fired Altman, also stayed on for the new one.

The new OpenAI board is on an active search for six new members with expertise in fields from technology to safety and policy. OpenAI investors are unlikely to get a seat on the non-profit board, sources said.

Mira Murati, who had been OpenAI’s chief technology officer and was briefly named interim CEO after Altman’s ouster, is once again the company’s CTO.

Ousted

OpenAI ousted Altman on 17 November without any detailed cause, setting off alarm bells among investors and employees. He was reinstated four days later with the promise of a new board.

Altman’s exit sparked confusion about the future of the startup at the center of an artificial intelligence boom.

His co-founder Greg Brockman, who had followed Altman out of the company, would return as president, Altman said on Wednesday.

“Greg and I are partners in running this company. We have never quite figured out how to communicate that on the org chart, but we will,” Altman said.

OpenAI’s chief scientist Ilya Sutskever will no longer be part of the board, Altman said. Sutskever had joined in the effort to fire Altman but later signed an employee letter demanding his return, expressing regret for his “participation in the board’s actions”.

“I love and respect Ilya, I think he’s a guiding light of the field and a gem of a human being. I harbour zero ill will towards him,” Altman said, adding the company was discussing how Sutskever could continue his work at OpenAI.

Apart from Altman, Brockman, Sutskever and D’Angelo, OpenAI’s previous board consisted of entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, Helen Toner, director of strategy at Georgetown’s Centre for Security and Emerging Technology. — Akanksha Khushi , Krystal Hu and Sayantani Ghosh, (c) 2023 Reuters