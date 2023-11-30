MTN slashes prepaid data prices: 200GB for R399

MTN South Africa has effectively slashed the price of prepaid mobile data, launching a new plan that offers large data bundles at aggressive prices.

A 200GB bundle, for example, is available for R399, working out to just R2/GB – or a thousand times cheaper than the standard, ad hoc rate of R2/MB for data that was common in the industry 15 years ago.

The new data price plan, called MTN Super Data, is a “data-rich offering” that provides bundles ranging from 30GB to 200GB in size and is aimed at “meeting the needs of prepaid and residential customers who are heavy data users”.

Because the plans are prepaid, there is no contractual commitment. Data validity is 30 days.

The price plan is available via USSD and the MTN app. Customers have to migrate to the MTN Super Data price plan to take advantage. The data can be used day or night.

Pricing is as follows:

30GB with 30 days’ validity: R215

70GB with 30 days’ validity: R299

200GB with 30 days’ validity: R399

“MTN Super Data will also now be the default price plan for prepaid MiFi/router customers, replacing BozzaGigs,” the company said.

The introduction of MTN Super Data follows the recent launch MTN SuperFlex, another aggressively priced plan that offers data-rich month-to-month contracts with unlimited voice calls to any local network along with unlimited SMS texts. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media