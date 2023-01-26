Become more mindful this year, with AppGallery as your guide

Living in the present and being aware of what’s happening around us with acceptance and without judgment is an essential skill we can all cultivate. Given how the world has changed over the past few years, resetting our minds and focusing on what we can do to make the world a better place will be vital as 2023 starts building momentum. Fortunately, there are many great apps on AppGallery designed to help accomplish this.

Stress less and sleep more soundly. It sounds so easy but these two things are difficult to achieve in the pursuit of mindfulness. Headspace is an intuitive free app that teaches you the life-changing skills of meditation and mindfulness in just a few minutes a day.

You can choose from hundreds of guided meditations on everything from stress management and anxiety management to sleep, personal growth and mind-body health. The app also has several courses that teach you techniques on how best to deal with stress and anxiety. For example, falling asleep and waking up meditation; work and productivity meditation; and movement and sports meditation.

The app also features a Move Mode, where you get shown how to release stress and tension through movement. There are quick workouts with guided exercise videos, audio-guided cardio and 28-day courses to get you on the right path.

One of the challenges of becoming more mindful is getting in tune with the world around us. With so many distractions keeping us less focused, one of the secrets to success is by listening and relaxing. The Mindfulness Music Radio Stations app lets you listen to music radio stations anywhere specially designed and curated to improve your own mindfulness.

It’s great for either putting on in the background or to help you meditate. You can save the stations in your favourites and even share them with friends via Facebook, Twitter or e-mail. The premium-quality audio ensures you get the best listening experience possible. There’s also a great sleep timer, so you can fall asleep with your favourite station playing.

Becoming more mindful doesn’t have to be something you do on your own. The Mindfulness Coach app provides you with plenty of guided meditation for an anxiety-free lifestyle. It shows you how to let go of all the negativity and calm both your mind and body to have a stress-free lifestyle.

Your digital coach opens the world of guided meditation for free. Discover some of the best ways to cope with anxiety and to help you relax. It also features a great beginners programme to put you on the right footing as you detox your mind for the challenges that you may face in 2023.

Something a little different is this fun relaxation app featuring a selection of games to help you destress. This collection of digital toys includes the sound of a bamboo chime, being able to play with wooden boxes or just gently swiping your finger in the water. You can also tap buttons, draw with chalk and more.

Take your time and live a moment of diversion. This stress relief app is updated with new anti-stress features every two weeks, so you can always keep calm with fresh content.

Get your year off on the right foot with these and many other great apps designed to help you embrace becoming a more mindful person. Clear your mind and embrace the new you with AppGallery.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecommunications networks, IT, smart devices and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life and inspire innovation in organisations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 180 000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.