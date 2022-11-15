Mteto Nyati buys big stake in BSG; to become chairman

Former Altron Group CEO Mteto Nyati has acquired a 40% stake in business technology consulting firm BSG for an undisclosed sum and will become the company’s executive chairman.

Nyati, who also previously headed MTN South Africa and Microsoft South Africa, will work closely with BSG’s executive management team “to scale BSG’s impact and grow market share”.

He is replacing BSG founder Greg Reis in the role of executive chairman.

Nyati, who recently joined the Eskom, Telkom and Nedbank boards, will help the business grow not only in South Africa but also internationally.

In a statement, Nyati said he is at a stage in his life where he wants to leave a legacy, hence his decision to buy into BSG.

“I wanted to invest in a business that is concerned with more than just profits, a business that cares, a business that is making a difference and a business that is bringing about positive change in society. BSG ticks all of these boxes,” he said.

BSG was founded by Reis 25 years ago and offers services to the financial services, energy, healthcare, retail and consumer goods sectors. It has operations in South Africa and the UK, and has ambitions to expand in the United Arab Emirates. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media