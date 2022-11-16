TC|Daily | Mteto Nyati on investing, IT and South Africa’s future

Former Altron Group and MTN South Africa chief executive Mteto Nyati has strong views on South Africa, specifically regarding the country’s potential with the right leadership in place.

Nyati joins Duncan McLeod on TechCentral’s TC|Daily technology show to chat about the announcement this week that he has acquired a 40% stake in technology and business consultancy BSG (Business Systems Group) and how the deal came about.

Nyati, who will serve as BSG’s executive chairman, explains why he felt BSG was a good fit for him, and why he believes it will afford him an opportunity to build on his legacy.

The conversation touches on a wide range of topics, including why Nyati joined the Eskom board — an unexpected appointment, he says — and why he decided to join the Nedbank and Telkom boards, too.

He also provides his views on the outlook for South Africa, and explains why he believes that the country has a bright future — provided it gets the right leadership in the right places.

