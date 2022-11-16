Flexibility, cost reduction make Telviva One the choice for Performatec and its clients

When Performatec, a Gauteng-based IT solutions and services provider, was looking to move its business communications to the cloud, it selected Telviva One. The experience has been such a positive one that the company now resells the unified communications (UC) platform, which synchronises fixed-line and mobile voice, video and chat on a single platform.

Performatec is a provider of quality, updated and relevant hardware and software solutions, backed by after sales service and support in order to enable clients to optimise their performance. The company builds, sells and supports computers, CCTV, networks and all relevant equipment. It is also a reseller of Telviva’s market-leading business communications products.

Its client base consists of organisations in manufacturing, transport, insurance, sales and engineering, as well as schools, training providers and more. The locations served range from local businesses in Heidelberg to companies in Alberton, Centurion, Lanseria International Airport, Middelburg, Midrand, Nigel and more.

Performatec’s first introduction to Telviva’s solutions came about when the company was looking for business communications alternatives for a client that was experiencing problems with its existing PBX solution. To keep up with developing technology at the time, the company made the decision to suggest a cloud-based exchange solution from Fat Budgie, a company bought and merged into the Telviva brand.

Performatec wanted to go the hosted route with the belief that everything will move to the cloud eventually. Moving away from an on-site PBX also meant an end to endless hassles that came with such solutions — making it an easy recommendation for Performatec’s many clients.

A crucial and timely benefit of using Telviva One was that the solution was not bound to a specific location, and was accessible from anywhere, enabling a quick switch to remote working during the national lockdown — something that would not have been possible with an on-site PBX solution. Employees were able to access Telviva One through a Web browser on their PCs or laptops, or through the mobile application on their smartphones.

Beyond this accessibility, using Telviva One provides a noticeable improvement in call quality, especially when it comes to on-site or cloud services that are managed by Telviva. Where there are issues, it is often due to connectivity issues rather than the Telviva service.

Using Telviva One is also cost effective and offers a better value proposition to other offerings on the market. Beyond being part of South Africa’s largest cloud free call community — with over 75 000 users across 2 500 sites — there is further call cost reduction when making use of Telviva’s Freedom Plan, which offers unlimited calls to local landline and mobile numbers for a fixed fee.

“I know that Telviva stands behind its brand and is always looking for better solutions. I’m for new solutions and technology as well, so it fits within Performatec’s portfolio of offerings. Aftersales service is a big part of our business, and it’s reassuring to see the same from Telviva,” says Jurie Erasmus, Performatec’s owner.

