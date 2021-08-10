MTN cuts data prices to match Vodacom’s

MTN South Africa has cut data prices with a 30-day validity, in some instances by as much as 60%. The headline price for 1GB of ad hoc data is now R85, from R99 previously, matching rival Vodacom’s pricing.

The reduced data pricing will be available to all MTN customers and will be rolled out across its sales channels in the coming weeks, the company said on Tuesday. The price cuts come on top of reductions in its hourly, daily and weekly data prices, announced earlier this year.

Highlights include:

A reduction in the pricing of MTN’s sub-1GB 30-day data bundle portfolio by up to 26%;

A cut in the 1GB data bundle of 14%;

Price cuts of up to 60% in larger data bundles; and

Extra data for use late at night when there is less pressure on the network – this applies to 2GB and larger bundles.

Details of the new pricing are included in the table above.

The new prices are closely aligned to new data prices announced by Vodacom on 1 April. Vodacom cut the price of data with a 30-day validity from R99 to R85 at that time. Vodacom charges R29 for 200MB of data (R10 cheaper than MTN) and R69 for 500MB (R6 cheaper).

For 10GB of data, Vodacom’s charge is R469, the same as MTN’s new pricing (which includes nighttime data). For 20GB, both companies charge R699. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media

