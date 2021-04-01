Vodacom cuts headline 1GB data price to R85 - TechCentral

Vodacom has reduced the price of a gigabyte of data, bought on an ad hoc basis, by 14%, from R99 to R85, and adjusted several other data tariffs. The adjustments pertain specifically to 30-data bundles.

“As part of these price adjustments, Vodacom is also giving greater value to customers by allocating up to 33% more data on selected 30-day bundles, to ensure customers get more value at last year’s prices,” the company said in a statement late on Friday.

The table below provides details of the changes.

Vodacom said has also re-introduced a 30-day 2GB bundle at R159. Tariffs on the 50MB, 3GB, 5GB, 10GB and 20GB 30-day bundles remain unchanged.

The operator added that it has cut its data prices by “almost half” in the past two years. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media