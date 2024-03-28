MTN Group hires Mike Silber in senior regulatory role

Mike Silber is joining MTN as group executive for regulatory affairs, effective 1 April. The well-known ICT industry veteran and specialist attorney was previously with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, where he was group chief regulatory officer.

Silber has worked for a range of South African telecommunications companies and industry bodies. He has served on the boards of Icann (the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) and South Africa’s Internet Service Providers’ Association.

He is also an associate of the Link Centre at Wits University and contributes his expertise to the boards of the Tertiary Education and Research Network of South Africa (more commonly known as Tenet) and the Public Interest Registry.

“During his tenure at Liquid, Mike was instrumental in the creation and expansion of the most extensive cross-border fibre network in Africa, as well as the continent’s largest networked data centre operation,” MTN said in a statement on Thursday.

“These achievements highlight his commitment to enhancing Africa’s digital landscape and his adeptness in navigating the complex terrain of legal, policy and regulatory challenges to drive business success and improve connectivity.” — © 2024 NewsCentral Media