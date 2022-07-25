MTN partners with MIA Telecoms to offer tech entrepreneurs new revenue streams

MTN Business has appointed MIA Telecoms as its aggregator for the management of new resellers and partners.

This strategic partnership will increase the MTN Business footprint and improve the overall partnership experience for its new partners.

It is now easy for emerging resellers to create new revenue opportunities through the addition of MTN’s industry-leading mobile and connectivity solutions to their existing suite of offerings.

It has never been so easy to become a reseller of MTN Business’s solutions

This is a massive opportunity for smaller resellers as they can now offer products and services from South Africa’s leading network operator.

Songezo Masiso, MTN GM for SMEs and indirect channels, said this partnership serves as a recruitment call to resellers across the country to join South Africa’s best network.

“The partnership encourages entrepreneurship by enabling emerging resellers to go to market with a wide range of MTN’s enterprise-grade mobile and ICT solutions – which are all underpinned by South Africa’s best network,” said Masiso. “It has never been so easy to become a reseller of MTN Business’s solutions.”

He added that MIA Telecoms was a logical choice to be the aggregator for this project because of its vast network of resellers and dealers, as well as its industry experience.

“MTN Business chose MIA with its 23 years of experience as a telecommunications and automation wholesaler to provide efficient service and dedicated support to our new reseller network,” said Masiso.

MIA Telecoms

MIA Telecoms is an experienced business telecoms and automation wholesaler that boasts a nationwide specialised partner network of authorised dealers with extensive experience in digital communications.

It provides a vast range of connectivity and technology products, and specialises in unified communications to support mobility and remote collaboration.

Bryan Driessel, MIA Telecoms CEO, said the company is honoured to be appointed as MTN Business’s premier aggregator partner. “We will now provide MTN partners with fast, efficient service delivery – and very soon, an enhanced partner portal and billing platform, too.

“We can now aggressively on-sell relevant MTN SME and enterprise solutions to our vast B2B dealer network and also deliver MTN Enterprise Business Unit products at highly competitive prices,” he added. “Our combined expertise in the MSP distribution space has taken us to a number one market position, and this gives us the necessary environment to grow and enhance the MTN B2B product portfolio to the MSP market in a meaningful and efficient manner.”

To learn more about how you can be part of South Africa’s best network, contact MIA Telecoms today.

About MIA Telecoms

Our dealers: MIA Telecoms has a national network of 100 system integrators/dealers. These dealers are responsible for the installation and maintenance of the IP PBX and networking systems in the market place according to our stringent inter dealer agreement.

Our agreement allows for standardised costings, standardised quality and standardised response times to our clients. Materials used in installations are ISO 9000 approved and Telkom approved, so we can guarantee the quality of material used and certification on our installations.

Some of our major vendors are Clearline (MIA is the largest distributor in South Africa), CBI Cables (MIA is one of the three primary distributors in South Africa), Krone and iServ (patch panels and cabinets).

Our companies: As direct distributors, we are able to offer turnkey structured cabling solutions at competitive pricing. MIA Telecoms has stringent quality control and as a result we are one of the few vendors that offer an extended three- and five-year onsite warranty with our installations.

MIA’s authorised franchisee communication centres have extensive experience in all our products, as well as Internet connectivity, VoIP, telephones, IPBX and data cabling.

Due to our geographical footprint, we are represented in all major towns and cities across South Africa as well as Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Nigeria, Kenya, Mauritius and Zimbabwe. We have recently expanded into Angola, Tanzania and Mozambique.