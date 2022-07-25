Dell Precision workstations: designed for specialists

The way employees work has become more fluid in the last few years, and one thing that has become apparent is that the hybrid workforce is here to stay. Although the pandemic may have played a part in this, the shift started long ago.

Dell Technologies had a look at its commercial end-user personas and redefined them based on the unique work styles and general challenges that users may face when going hybrid.

“Dell identifies users who need to perform complex and unique tasks as ‘specialists’ and these users require top-performing units and security whether they are working at a desk or running around town – and this is where Dell Precision meets market needs,” says Roxanne Janisch, Dell Technologies business development manager at Pinnacle ICT.

Specialists tend to use up to twice the number of performance-driven applications compared to other personas, and what becomes challenging is when they need to securely connect and collaborate from various locations.

Precision workstations are designed to be scalable, performance-driven devices that support various workflows. Dell Technologies has a variety of security solutions available to ensure users’ devices and data are secured no matter where they are through applications — such as Dell SageGaurd and Response, Dell SafeData, Dell SafeID, Dell SafeBIOS and Dell SafeScreen.

The Precision Mobile Workstation family consists of the 3000, 5000 and 7000 series, all of which are affordable and offer great performance and reliability in a sleek, light design. The new line of Precision workstations has been significantly enhanced and now boasts 12th-generation Intel processors, while support for Nvidia RTX GPUs has been extended across the range to include every Precision Mobile workstation. With four-sided InfinityEdge displays, users get to enjoy a larger screen that features up to UHD+ resolution, and with Dell PremierColor, users can ensure colour accuracy.

“Dell has not only put user experience at the forefront of their designs, but they are also strongly focused on suitability, and creating a better environment for future generations,” says Janisch. Part of this commitment includes the material used to design its products. The Precision workstation was the world’s first workstation to be designed with reclaimed carbon fibre through pyrolysis and renewable bioplastics, and the range packaging uses 100% recycled paper pulp.

Not sure which Precision workstation is the right fit? Try out the Dell Technologies Workstation Advisor for assistance.

Click here to learn more about the world’s #1 workstations.

For more information on Pinnacle’s range of Dell Precision workstations, contact [email protected].

About Pinnacle

Built on the foundation of entrepreneurial spirit, Pinnacle is South Africa’s leading ICT distribution company. We offer a broad range of world-class technology products seamlessly delivered across an expansive footprint. Everything we do is underpinned by our technical expertise, drive and determination – we call it delivering the exceptional.

For more information about Pinnacle, visit our website at www.pinnacle.co.za or contact our offices on +27112653000. You can also follow Pinnacle on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.