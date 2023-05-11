MTN plans price hikes as inflation soars

MTN Group is planning price increases in certain markets, as Africa’s largest wireless carrier battles with inflationary pressures on the continent.

The telecommunications company, which operates across 19 countries including South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana, said on Thursday in a trading update that it will continue to talk to regulators over the proposed price increases. Inflation across MTN’s footprint averaged 18.5% during the first quarter, compared with 11.5% a year earlier, it said.

“Within this environment of elevated inflation, implementing selective price increases across the portfolio remains a critical priority,” MTN CEO Ralph Mupita said in the statement.

Russia’s war in Ukraine and the impact of debt accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic on the region’s currencies has fuelled inflation in Africa.

In MTN’s home market of South Africa, a worsening series of power cuts has also contributed to price pressures, stunting economic growth and spending in the country.

In Ghana, where inflation was over 50% earlier in the year, interest rate increases are making it more difficult for consumers to afford credit.

MTN revenue rose 15% from a year earlier to R53-billion in the first quarter, the company said.

Capex

Capital expenditure for the year will remain at R37.4-billion, despite the potential impact of local exchange rates weakening against the dollar and accelerated work in South Africa to improve its network resilience in response to the power cuts.

“We anticipate that trading conditions across markets will remain challenging for the remainder of 2023,” said Mupita.

MTN said it was evaluating an exit from Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry and Liberia in West Africa over the medium term. The group has received an offer for its equity interests in those three units from Axian Telecom, which is being evaluated, it said, confirming an earlier report. — (c) 2023 Bloomberg LP