MTN, Vodacom spend big in spectrum auction

Communications regulator Icasa has completed the auction of high-demand spectrum for mobile broadband services, raising R14.4-billion in proceeds for the national fiscus, significantly above the R8-billion anticipated.

Vodacom and MTN were by far the biggest spenders in the auction, agreeing to cough up more than R5-billion each for access to bands that will allow them to deploy 5G services.

Six companies participated in the auction, and all were successful in securing access. However, Vodacom and MTN walked away with significant chunks of so-called mid-band spectrum at 2.6GHz and 3.5GHz.

Telkom also received low-band spectrum – below 1GHz – for the first time, though those frequencies are still used by television broadcasters. Rain also secured big chunks of spectrum access to continue its roll-out of wireless broadband infrastructure.

MTN and Vodacom spent R5.2-billion and R5.4-billion respectively securing access to the 2.6GHz and 3.5GHz bands. These bands are crucial for rolling out more coverage based on 4G/LTE and for deploying next-generation 5G networks.

MTN spend R5.2-billion securing:

20MHz in the 800MHz band

40MHz in the 2.6GHz band

40MHz in the 3.5GHz band

Vodacom spend R5.4-billion buying:

20MHz at 800MHz

80MHz at 2.6GHz

10MHz at 3.5GHz

Other companies to secure spectrum were:

Telkom: 20MHz at 800MHz and 22MHz at 3.5GHz for a total of R2.2-billion

20MHz at 800MHz and 22MHz at 3.5GHz for a total of R2.2-billion Rain: 20MHz at 700MHz and 20MHz at 2.6GHz for a total of R1.4-billion

20MHz at 700MHz and 20MHz at 2.6GHz for a total of R1.4-billion Cell C: 20MHz at 800MHz, 10MHz at 2.6GHz and 10MHz at 3.5GHz for a total of R288.2-million

20MHz at 800MHz, 10MHz at 2.6GHz and 10MHz at 3.5GHz for a total of R288.2-million Liquid Intelligent Technologies: 4MHz at 3.5GHz for R111-million

The main auction stage comprised 58 rounds of bidding between the six bidders. There was one unsold spectrum lot of 2x10MHz in the 800MHz band, which will be sold later, Icasa said in a statement.

“The next stage in the auction process will be the assignment round, which is purely an administrative process and will be held on Tuesday, 22 March,” it added.

The auction process remains the subject of a legal challenge by Telkom, which could force Icasa back to the drawing board and result in the auction results being cancelled. The high court in Pretoria is set to hear the merits of Telkom’s argument in mid-April.

Operators react

MTN South Africa was the first to react to the outcome of the auction. The company said it has secured spectrum to support its “4G and 5G expansion drive”.

“During the main phase of the auction … MTN acquired a total of 100MHz… This compares favourably with global benchmarks for spectrum in similar auctions.” – © 2022 NewsCentral Media