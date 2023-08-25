MultiChoice names top Sky executives to its board

MultiChoice Group has appointed two heavy hitters from the Europe’s Sky Group to its board of directors.

Andrea Zappia and Deborah Klein will serve as independent non-executive directors of MultiChoice from 1 September.

As CEO for new markets at Sky, Zappia oversees Sky Studios, which aims to be the number one supplier of original content, and is also responsible for the development of Sky Studios Elstree, a new film and TV studio that opened last year.

Zappia is responsible for Sky’s geographic expansion and new business development opportunities alongside oversight of all news services across the group, including UK-based Sky News in the UK and the Italian TG24.

Klein, meanwhile, is Sky’s group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer. She leads corporate communications, public affairs, internal communications and the human resources team.

The appointment of the two Sky executives comes amid collaboration between the company and MultiChoice over the development of a smart TV to be called DStv Glass. Modelled on a product developed by Sky, DStv Glass was meant to be launched in 2023, but is now expected only in the new year.

The pay-TV group’s CEO, Calvo Mawela, took the wraps off the product at a MultiChoice showcase event in Johannesburg last September. He said the TV, which would be available in sizes of 43, 55 and 65 inches at launch (with larger sizes possibly coming later), would allow viewers to navigate a range of products from different sources, including Showmax and Netflix.

Canal+ buys into MultiChoice

The voice-activated TV will based entirely on streaming — no satellite dish will be needed, only a broadband connection. The DStv Glass TV will support 4K HDR and feature Dolby Atmos cinema sound through an integrated sound bar.

Interestingly, though, it is Canal+, the French pay-television company owned by Vivendi Group, that has been buying into MultiChoice, which owns DStv, SuperSport and Showmax. It has now acquired more than 30% of the JSE-listed broadcaster’s equity, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Canal+ has steadily been buying shares in MultiChoice since 2020. Last September, it ramped up its buying, increasing its stake from 20.1% – disclosed last July – to 26.3%. Canal+ previously told MultiChoice that it views the stake as a financial investment. It does not have a seat on MultiChoice’s board. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media