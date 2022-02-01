Naspers closes OLX website in South Africa

Naspers has closed its OLX online classifieds website in South Africa, saying the move was done so it can focus its customer proposition fully on its property and motor vehicle platforms.

Sjoerd Nikkelen, OLX Group GM for Asia, Middle East and Africa, confirmed the decision to TechCentral on Tuesday after readers alerted the publication to a notification on the local version of the OLX website that “OLX South Africa is no longer available”.

The notification states: “We can still help you find your new car or property.” It then directs users to visit either AutoTrader or Property24, both properties owned by Naspers.

“This [decision] is ultimately an indication of the progress we have made in South Africa over recent years and symbolic of how we as OLX Group continue to adjust ourselves,” said Nikkelsen in an e-mailed statement. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media