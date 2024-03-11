NEC XON case study: averting patient data breaches

The ability to anticipate and prevent cyberthreats is paramount. With sensitive data at stake, especially in industries like healthcare, proactive measures are essential to safeguarding against potential breaches.

|NEC XON is a leader in cybersecurity solutions, and exemplifies this proactive approach through its innovative xCTEM (Extended Continuous Threat Exposure Management) platform,” said NEC XON head of cybersecurity Armand Kruger.

The threat: protecting business-critical patient data

In the digital age, threats to data security lurk in the shadows of the dark web, waiting to exploit vulnerabilities. NEC XON’s xCTEM platform serves as a vigilant guardian, monitoring the dark web, detecting credential leaks and identifying potential attack surfaces.

“In a recent incident, xCTEM alerted the NEC XON cyber team to the sale of a leaked credential, an employee’s enterprise ID, on a dark web trading platform,” said Kruger. “Investigation revealed that this credential provided access to a shared platform used by medical professionals to access patient data and medical aid information. The gravity of the situation became apparent as the cyber team successfully accessed confidential health data belonging to South African citizens, posing a serious risk to NEC XON’s customer.”

The response: swift action and enhanced security measures

In response to the imminent threat, the NEC XON Cyber MDR Team swiftly mobilised, assessing the overall business risk associated with the compromised account. Immediate measures, including password resets and engagement with third parties to address the leak, were enacted. Despite challenges, such as the shared platform’s lack of support for multi-factor authentication (MFA), NEC XON remains proactive in bolstering security measures.

Engaging the development team, efforts are underway to integrate MFA into the platform, enhancing identity security resilience. This proactive response not only mitigates immediate risks but also lays the foundation for a more secure future.

The benefits: empowering resilience and trust

“Through cyberthreat anticipation and prevention, NEC XON empowers its customers with greater resilience against potential breaches. By leveraging the xCTEM platform’s early warning capabilities, disruptions to operations are minimised, resources are conserved and business impact is reduced. Most importantly, sensitive patient data is safeguarded, nurturing trust and confidence among customers and consumers alike,” Kruger said.

Embracing proactive cybersecurity

Reactive cybersecurity measures are insufficient. NEC XON stands at the forefront of innovation, championing cyberthreat anticipation and prevention. By staying ahead of threats through platforms like xCTEM, businesses can navigate the digital landscape with confidence, knowing that their data and operations are safeguarded against evolving cyberthreats. As we continue to embrace proactive cybersecurity measures, the path to greater resilience and trust becomes clearer, ensuring a safer digital future for all.

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global company. NEC XON has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) business. Discover more at www.nec.xon.co.za.