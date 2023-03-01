NEC XON launches Human Capital business unit

Continuous turnover and churn of ICT staff remains a constant challenge for employers of ICT skills. All indications are that the challenge will continue to grow. Post-Covid-19, local and international markets have been characterised by large fluctuations in ICT staff growth and shrinkage.

In that context, NEC XON has announced the launch of a Human Capital business unit. The unit provides a range of workforce management and contract resourcing solutions to meet the critical staffing needs of South African businesses. At its head is a team with the knowledge and expertise to offer tailored staffing solutions that align with the specific skills requirements of each client engagement.

New demands require new talent search strategies

Sourcing ICT professionals via traditional Web portals worked in the past, but social media has infiltrated every aspect of our professional and private lives. The infiltration has also changed the sourcing landscape forever. The emerging and existing workforces are also characterised by different values and demands regarding work-life balance than some years ago.

“Career management in a more employee-focused market brings new challenges to this constantly changing employment landscape, as does the continuously increasing difficulty in finding skilled and qualified staff in our market,” Stephan Ras, NEC XON’s executive for Managed Services and Consulting, explains.

Employers are constantly competing for the same pool of ICT resources in South Africa. The constant exodus of these skilled people is now coupled with a new phenomenon – foreign companies employing ICT staff in South Africa to perform global duties.

The recruitment team has a particular focus on sourcing top-tier talent from various industries and positions

Indeed, South Africa’s talent pool is shrinking daily. “Smart resourcing has become our new normal,” says Ras. “We use Boolean searches and Chrome extension algorithms to cover as many avenues as possible in our constant research for ICT skills, as well as utilising social media tools for more in-depth cultural and inherent value-matching purposes, as well as the market-standard security checks.”

Ras explains that the Human Capital team is dedicated to helping IT executives find the right talent to achieve their business objectives. “The recruitment team has a particular focus on sourcing top-tier talent from various industries and positions, ranging from entry-level positions to executive leadership,” he says.

This constant state of imbalance creates a huge HR and administrative burden – and even large organisations like Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram) and Twitter have felt the talent pinch. Employing ICT skills fit for projects, and fixed term, is a sustainable way to mitigate the human resource and administrative burdens that result. NEC XON Human Capital understands this trend and provides solutions for clients facing macroeconomic and microeconomic challenges.

The Human Capital team adopts a personalised approach to each client engagement. We work closely with IT executives to understand their specific skills requirements and source the right talent to meet those needs. With a deep understanding of the skills required across various roles and industries, the team is well-equipped to deliver tailored staffing solutions that align with each client’s unique needs.

Beyond recruitment to workforce management

In addition to recruitment services, Human Capital also offers workforce management solutions to help IT executives optimise their staffing operations. These solutions include workforce planning, scheduling, performance management, compliance and risk management. By leveraging Human Capital’s expertise in workforce management, IT executives can streamline their staffing processes, reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Overall, NEC XON’s Human Capital business unit provides a valuable resource to IT executives needing critical skilled contract resources. With a deep understanding of the talent landscape and a commitment to delivering personalised staffing solutions, the Human Capital team is well-positioned to help IT executives achieve their staffing goals and drive business success.

“NEC XON Human Capital’s track record is testament to our understanding of the past and current ICT employment landscape, and we are well-poised to continue aligning our offering to the future challenges of this highly competitive market. We know how to play in this space,” Ras concludes.

For more information about NEC XON’s Human Capital business unit, please contact humancapital@nec.xon.co.za.

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global Fortune 500 company. NEC XON has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) business. Discover more at www.nec.xon.co.za.