Nespresso app: a Nespresso boutique at your fingertips

It can’t be denied that mobile apps have changed every aspect of our lives. Whether we are travelling, ordering household supplies, getting takeaways, communicating or banking, there is an app for everything.

With all this happening around us, technology and mobile apps have completely redefined how we operate in our business and personal lives. Regardless of what we want or need to do, everything is at our fingertips, with the click of a button.

In addition, new apps are rolling out every day and are dramatically changing the world. In the decade since Apple and Google launched their app stores, the way we do practically everything has changed.

This, in essence, puts the Nespresso boutique into coffee drinkers’ pockets, anytime and from anywhere

Luckily for South African coffee lovers, pioneer Nestlé Nespresso SA recently debuted the Nespresso app — a digital platform providing a portable one-stop shop that allows customers to tap into the world of Nespresso anytime, anywhere.

This, in essence, puts the Nespresso boutique into coffee drinkers’ pockets, anytime and from anywhere. Now, coffee lovers around South Africa, whether they are rushing to work or to get kids to school in the morning, having an afternoon slump, or simply wanting their favourite fix while on the go, can order Nespresso coffee, machines and accessories whenever and wherever they want.

With the Nespresso app for iOS and Android, they can also find a Nespresso boutique nearby and be the first to know all the latest news and launches from the world of Nespresso. The Nespresso app makes experiencing one’s favourite coffee quick, easy and convenient.

A simple download enables coffee connoisseurs to order and pay for their coffee, machines and more with a simple click.

Get the app

To get the app, it’s as easy as scanning the QR code with a smartphone camera and then downloading it from Apple App Store or Google Play. Then, simply add your personal account information, and start ordering.

Moreover, with sustainability top of mind, Nespresso capsules are recyclable, so coffee drinkers can enjoy them, save them and then send them back to Nespresso for recycling to reduce their impact on the environment.

This can be done in several ways, by simply handing over the bag of used capsules to Nespresso’s courier partner or by finding a recycling corner at a Nespresso boutique nearby.

The Nespresso app aims to keep customers abreast of all the latest offers, as well as Limited Edition coffees, new product launches and much, much more. Customers can also learn more about the coffee stories and origins as well as sensory profiles to discover the perfect coffee for their unique preferences.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 120 000 farmers in 15 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the programme helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso has achieved B Corp certification, joining an international movement of 4 900 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 81 countries and has more than 13 000 employees. In 2021, it operated a global retail network of 802 boutiques.

For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website at www.nestle-nespresso.com or socials at Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.