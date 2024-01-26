New CEO for Takealot Group

Takealot Group has announced significant leadership changes, months before Amazon.com is expected to launch retail e-commerce operations in South Africa.

South Africa’s leading e-commerce group, which owns Takealot.com, Superbalist and Mr D, said on Friday that Mamongae Mahlare will become executive chair, with Frederik Zietsman – until now CEO of takealot.com – taking the reins as group CEO.

“The streamlining of the leadership between the group and takealot.com will reinforce resources around its flagship online retail and marketplace platform and bring stronger alignment and focus in delivering on its key growth objectives,” the statement said.

Kim Reid, current chairman of Takealot Group – and the person credited with building the group into what it is today – will remain on the board as a director and as a strategic advisor to both Mahlare and Zietsman.

Mahlare was appointed as CEO in August 2021, replacing Reid in the role.

Said Mahlare: “My role as executive chair is about supporting the leadership to grow the business and driving opportunities that move our group forward. I will also be collaborating with our stakeholders to champion the enablement of e-commerce and how we can accelerate SMME development in the digital economy to create much-needed jobs.” — © 2024 NewsCentral Media