New ICT skills registry launched in South Africa

Three industry bodies, including the Internet Service Providers’ Association (Ispa), have launched an online ICT Skills Registry aimed at helping younger job seekers find employment in the technology sector.

The initiative, which is also supported by the Wireless Access Providers Association and the Wireless Applications Service Providers’ Association, is a searchable database that “contains the profiles and skill sets of candidates seeking a career path in the ICT industry”.

“The Skills Registry is an ICT sector-based initiative aligned with the national skills development programme, and is primarily designed to provide an entry point for younger job seekers to obtain skills development through internship or learnership programmes,” Ispa said in a statement on Thursday.

Registered candidates can upload their CVs, provide a motivation outlining their aptitude and experience, and go through a questionnaire to select their ICT skills and interests, Ispa said.

Companies wanting to provide internships, learnerships or full-time employment opportunities will be able to search the database by specific ICT application or job description, and also by geographic location, to find suitable candidates.

The website address is skillsregistry.org.za.

