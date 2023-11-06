New load shedding blocks for Joburg – here’s how you are affected

From 6 November, power utility Eskom has handed over load shedding operations for large parts of Johannesburg to City Power.

Load shedding operations for most of City Power’s areas of supply, previously administered by Eskom, will now be the city’s responsibility and will enable it to exclude industrial and business customers from load shedding.

The city will able to decide who to cut and who not to, while adhering to the megawatts requirements made to Eskom in the event of the system coming under serious strain.

We have conducted simulations and network reconfiguration to ensure a smooth transition to the new schedule

MMC Jack Sekwaila said in a statement: “This talks to one of our plans to ensure we attract investments within the city while saving and creating jobs. The impact of loadshedding on the city’s economy cannot be understated, and as such we should be deliberate in our efforts to cushion every sector from the gruelling impact of load shedding.”

This means load shedding blocks in the city will change and this will affect the schedule in areas load shed by City Power – they will remain on a two-hour schedule even during stages 5 and above of load shedding.

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava said: “We have conducted simulations and network reconfiguration to ensure a smooth transition to the new schedule. We have already started a few months ago with the gradual exclusion of most of our industrial, large business customers.

“This exclusion has also been extended to most essential services, including health facilities and water, with work under way to ensure more essential services are excluded,” she said.

Concerns from customers

However, the switchover to City Power appears to have run into problems. According to information shared with ward councillors by City Power spokesman Isaac Mangena and seen by TechCentral, the transition has caused some issues.

“We are aware of some of the concerns from our customers, especially in the northern suburbs, regarding the new load shedding schedule. There have been some technical errors during the onboarding of the new schedule due to the midnight overlapping transition that happened. We are busy rectifying that, and we should be able to allocate the blocks correctly in the new schedule by later this evening,” Mangena said in the communication.

“We have 16 blocks of load shedding, and a block will only repeat after all the blocks have been exhausted in a single day. For example, if you were shed at 8am to 10am in block 4, the other 15 blocks will need to be shed before we return to block 4 again.”

New load shedding blocks for Joburg:

11 Shaft 5 Abbotsford 8 Aeroton 13 Albertskroon 6 Albertville 3 Albertville Ext 2 Albertville Ext 3 Albertville Ext 1 3 Alexandra Ext 9 Alexandra Mall 9 Alexandra South 9 Allandale Ext 11 14 Allandale Ext 12 14 Allen Lakes 5 Allen Lakes 4 Allen Manor 4 Allendale 14 Allen’snek 11 Alsef 11 Alvida 15 Amalgam 5 Amalgam Ext 5 Amarosa 11 Armadale 15 Aspen Hills 5 Atholl 8 Atholl 8 Atholl Gardens 8 Athollhurst Ext 8 Auckland Park 3 Auckland Park 3 Auckland Park 3 Auckland Park 3 Austin View 3 Bagleyston 15 Ballindean AH 16 Banfield 12 Baragwanath Academic Hospital 14 Barrowdale 4 Bassonia 5 Bassonia Rock 5 Belgravia 3 Bellairspark 10 Bellairspark,Ext2,4,6,8,9 10 Bellavista Estate 12 Bellavista Estate 12 Bellevue 13 Bellevue East 13 Bellevue Ext 13 Benrose 5 Benrose Ext 5 Berario 2 Berea 12 Bergbron 12 Beverley Gardens 2 Beverley Gardens 14 Bezuidenhout Valley 10 Birdhaven 8 Birnam 8 Blackheath 2 Blairgowrie 15 Blairgowrie North 15 Blairgowrie South 2 Booysens 13 Booysens Reserve 13 Bordeaux 15 Boskruin 14 Boskruin Ext 14 Bosmont 12 Boulders 3 Boundary Park 11 Boundary Park Ext 11 Boundry Park 1 Braam Park 1 Braamfontein 6 Braamfontein Werf 5 Bramely 8 Bramley Gardens 8 Bramley North 8 Bramley Park 8 Bramley View 8 Breaunanda 5 Bree Taxi Rank 6 Brixton East 5 Bromhof 14 Bromhof Ext.66,67,68 10 Bromhof,Ext 10,11,12,15,22,23,27,30,35,38,46,50,63,64 10 Bruma 10 Bryanston 2 Bryanston 11 Bryanston Ext.25,27,3,39,45 11 Bryanston North 11 Bryanston North East 11 Bush Hill 11 Bush Hill Estate 14 Bushkoppies 7 Carenvale 5 Carlton Centre 13 Casey Park 8 Cheltondale 8 Cheltondale 15 Chislehurston 8 Chrisville 13 City And Suburban 13 City Deep 12 City Deep Ext 12 City West 6 Civic Centre 1 Civic Theater 1 Claremont 3 Clearwater 11 Cleveland 5 Commercia 14 Comptonville 15 Constantia Kloof 11 Constitutional Court 1 Container Depot 12 Corlett Gardens 8 Coronation Hospital 3 Coronationville 3 Cottesloe 5 Country View 16 Craighall 2 Craighall Park 2 Craighall Park East of Waterval 9 Cresta 16 Croesus 12 Crosby 3 Crosby 5 Crosby 5 Crown 15 Crown City 5 Crown City Ext 5 Crown Gardens 15 Crown Mines 15 Crown North Ext 1 5 Crown North Ext 3 5 Crowthorne AH 2 Crystal Gardens 8 Cyrildene 10 Daniel Brink Park 2 Daniel Brink Park 14 Darrenwood 16 Davidsonville 16 De Wetshof 10 Delarey 12 Denver 5 Denver Ext 5 Devland 7 Devon Valley 12 Discovery 4 Doornfontein 10 Douglasdale 11 Driefontein 2 Droste Park 12 Droste Park 12 Droste Park 10 Dunkeld 1 Dunkeld 8 Dunkeld West 1 Dunkeld West Ext 2 1 Dunsevern 8 Eagle Canyon 11 Eagles Nest 15 East Bank 9 East Town 16 Eastcliff 12 Edgardale 6 Elands Park 12 ELCEDES 12 Eldorado Estate 7 Eldorado Park 7 Eldorado Park Ext 7 Eldorado Park Ext 1&3 7 Eldorado Park South 7 Electron 12 Elladoone 12 Ellis Park 10 Elton Hill 8 Emmarentia 2 Emmarentia & Ext 2 Emmerentia North 2 Emmerentia South 2 Ennerdale 15 Ennerdale Ext 15 Ennerdale Ext 1 15 Ennerdale Ext 2 15 Ennerdale Ext 3 15 Ennerdale Ext 4 15 Ennerdale Ext 5 & 6 15 Ennerdale South 15 Erand Gardens 16 Evans Park 13 Fairlands 2 Fairlands West 2 Fairmount 8 Fairvale 8 Fairview 10 Fairways 8 Fairwood 15 Far East Bank 9 Far East Bank 8 Fellside 15 Ferndale 14 Ferndale Ext.15 2 Ferndale Ext.15 10 Ferndale Ext.15 2 Ferreirasdorp 5 Ferreirasdorp Ext 5 Finetown 11 Fleurhof 4 Fleurhof 16 Fleurhof 4 Fleurhof 12 Florida 12 Florida 4 Florida CBD 4 Florida Cliffe 4 Florida Glen 12 Florida Hills 4 Florida North 4 Florida Park 4 Fontainbleau 14 FORBESDALE 15 Fordsburg 6 Forest Town 2 Founders Hill 6 Frampton 13 Frampton East 12 Franklin Roosevelt Park 2 Franklin Roosevelt Park Ext 1 2 Freedom Park 7 Fresh Produce Market 12 Gallagher Estate 3 Garden City 5 Geluksdal 8 Geluksdal 4 Gillview 13 Glen Acres EXT 15 16 Glen Austin A H 3 Glen Austin A.H Ext 3 Glen Lea 12 Glenadrienne 1 Glenanda North 13 Glenanda South 5 Glenanda West of Glen Rd 13 GLENEAGLES 12 GLENEAGLES EXT 12 Glenesk 12 Glenhazel 8 Glenkay 8 Glensan 8 Glenvista 5 Glenvista Ext 5 Golden Harvest A.H 10 Goldev 7 Goldreef City 13 Goudkoppies 7 Granville 12 Grassmere 8 Greenside 2 Greenside East 2 Greenside South 2 Greenside West 2 Greenstone Hill 6 Gresswold 8 Greymont 2 Grobler Park 16 Groblerpark Ext 16 Grosvenor 14 Haddon 12 Haggie Steel Wire Rope 15 HalfwayHouse 10 Harveston 11 Hawkins Estate 15 Hawkins Estates 8 Helderkruin 5 Helen Joseph Hospital 3 Helen Joseph Hospital (JG Strydom Hospital) 3 Heriotdale 5 Heriotdale Ext 5 Highlands North 8 Hillbrow 1 Homestead Park 5 Honey Hills 5 Honeydew 11 Honeydew Ext 11 Hopefield 15 Horizon 5 Horizon Park 5 Horizon View 5 Hospital Hill 1 4 Hospital Hill 2 4 Houghton 15 Houghton Estate 8 Houghton South 8 Houghton West 13 Hunters Hill A.H 10 Hurlingham 2 Hurlingham Manor 2 Hurst Hill 3 Hyde Park 1 Hyde Park 2 Hyde Park 2 Hyde Park A Settlement 9 Hyde Park East 8 Hyde Park Ext 1 2 Hyde Park Ext 11 2 Hyde Park West 9 Hyperion 10 Illovo 8 Inanda 8 Industria 12 Industria North 4 Industria West 12 Jacanlee 9 Jan Hofmeyer 5 Jeppe East 5 Jeppe West 5 Jeppe West 10 Johannesburg CBD 13 Johannesburg CBD 10 Johannesburg City 13 Johannesburg Expo Centre 15 Johannesburg High Court 10 Johannesburg-North 10 Jukskei Park 10 Jukskei Park, Ext 1,2,3,6,9 10 Jukskei View Ext.17 14 Jukskei View Ext.18 14 Kaalfontein 14 Kaalfontein Ext 14 Kazerne 12 Kelland 14 Kelly Ridge 11 Kenilworth 12 Kenilworth Ext 12 Kensington 5 Kensington 10 Kensington B 2 Kensington Ext 5 Kensington South 5 Kent Park 8 Kent View 8 Kew 8 Kiasha Park 8 Kiasha Park 11 Kiasha Park Ext 8 Kiasha Park Ext 11 Kibler Heights 4 Kibler Park 15 Killarney 1 Killarney Mall 1 Kimbult 11 Klipfontein View 10 Klipriviersberg 12 Klipriviersoog 7 Klipriviersoog Estate 7 Klipspruit West 7 Kliptown 7 Kliptown RDP 14 Kloofendal 5 Kya Sand Ext.101 1 Kya Sand Ext.102 1 Kyalami Hills 13 Kyalami Park 13 La Rochelle 12 Langlaagte 12 Langlaagte 5 Laser Park 11 Lawley 11 Lehae 14 Lehae Ext 14 Lenaron AH 15 Lenasia Ext 1 14 Lenasia Ext 10 7 Lenasia Ext 11 7 Lenasia Ext 13 7 Lenasia Ext 24 4 Lenasia Ext 3 7 Lenasia Ext 5 7 Lenasia Ext 7 7 Lenasia Ext 8 7 Lenasia Ext 9 7 Lenasia South 4 Lenasia South Ext 1 4 Lenasia South Ext 2 4 Lewisham 5 Liefde n Vrede 5 Lindberg Park 12 Linden 2 Linden East 2 Linden Ext 9 Linden North 2 Linden South 2 Lindhaven 16 Linksfield 15 Linksfield Ext 15 Linksfield North 15 Linksfield Ridge 13 Linmeyer 12 Liquid Telecommunications 10 LittleFalls 11 Lombardy East ( East Side ) 8 Lombardy East ( West Side ) 8 Lombardy West 8 Longdale 12 Longlake 6 Longlake Ext 6 Longmeadow 6 Longmeadow Business Estate 6 Longmeadow Business Estate Ext 6 Lorentzville 10 Lyndhurst 8 Malanshof 14 Malrboro 9 Malvern 10 Malvern 5 Malvern Ext 5 Manufacta 16 Maraisburg 4 Marshalls Town 13 Marshalltown 6 Martindale 3 Martindale 3 Maryvale 15 Matholesville 16 Mayfair 5 Mayfair North 5 Mayfair West 5 Mayfield Park 5 Mayibuye Park 14 Meadowhurst 10 Meadowhurst A.H 10 Mechanical Workshop 12 Melrose 8 Melrose Arch 8 Melrose Estate 8 Melrose Estate 15 Melrose Ext 1 8 Melrose Ext 1 15 Melrose Ext 2 15 Melrose Ext 2 8 Melrose North 15 Melrose North 8 Melville 3 Melville 3 Melville 3 Meredale 4 Meredale Ext 4 Micor Industrial 5 Migson Manor 8 Migson Manor 11 Migson Triangle 8 Migson Triangle 11 Mill Hill 11 Mill Hill Ext 2 10 Milpark 5 Misgund 15 Modderfontein Ext 6 Moffatview 12 Mondeor 4 Mondeor Ext 4 Mondeor North 13 Montclare 3 Montclare 3 Montgomery Park 2 Montroux 16 Moodey Hill 8 Moret 14 Mountainview 15 Mountainview 8 MTN Campus 5 Mulbarton 5 Multi Choice 2 Nancefield 7 Nancefield Ext 7 Nancefield Industria 7 Naturena 15 New Brighton 4 New Canada 16 New Centre 10 New Doornfontein 10 Newclare 3 Newclare 3 Newlands 3 Newlands 3 Newlands 3 Newtown 6 Noordgesig 16 Noordhang Ext 20,23,25,26,29,3,33,36,4,42,44,45,46 10 Noordhang Ext.49,50,51,54,58,67,7,8 10 Noordwyk 16 North Riding A.H 10 NORTH RIDING ESTATES 1 NORTH RIDING ESTATES EXT 1 North Riding Ext.1,13,16,17,2,20,21,23,26,27,29,30 10 North Riding Ext.38,4,42,43,46,5,51,53,54,55,59,6,60,61 10 North Riding Ext.62,63,64,67,69,71,72,73,75,76,79,80,82 10 North Riding Ext.84,86,91,92,93,94, 10 Northcliff 2 Northcliff 2 Northcliff 3 Northcliff & Exts 2 Northcliff Ext 12 2 Northcliff Ext 19 12 Northcliff Ext 22 2 NorthCliff Ext 4 2 Northcliff Ext 6 2 Northcliff Ext 7 16 Northcliff Ext 8 16 Northcliff Ext 9 16 Northcliff South 2 Northgate 1 Northgate Ext 1 Northgate Ext 4 1 Northriding 1 Northriding AH 1 Northriding Ext 1 Northumberland 1 Northwold 1 Northwold Gardens 1 Northworld Ext 1 Norwood 8 Oakdene 12 Oaklands 15 Oaklands 8 Observatory 10 Oerder Park 15 Oliefantsvlei 7 Olivedale 10 Ontdekkers Park 5 Oospoort Ext 1 12 Ophirton 13 Ophirton Ext 13 Orange Grove 15 Orchards 15 Ormonde 13 Ormonde Ext 13 Paarlshoop 12 Pageview 5 Panorama 11 Park Central 10 Parkhurst 2 Parklane Clinic 14 Parkmore 4 Parktown East 14 Parktown North 14 Parktown North (East) 14 Parktown North (West) 2 Parktown West 6 Parkview 2 Parkwood 14 Parkwood East 14 Parkwood West 2 Patlynn 15 Patlynn AH 4 Pennyville 16 Percelia Estate 8 Percilia 8 Percilia Ext 8 Petervale 10 Phomolong 14 Pine Park 2 Pioneer 12 Poortview 11 PPC Cement Jupiter 15 President Park 3 President Park Ext 3 President Ridge 14 Princess 16 Princess AH 16 Production Park 12 Prolecon 12 Quellerina 12 Rabie Ridge 14 Rabie Ridge 14 Race Course 7 Radiokop 11 Raedene 8 Rand Park Ridge 14 RandjiesPark 16 RandPark 14 Randpark 16 RandPark Ridge 14 Randpark Ridge 16 Raumarais Park 8 Reefhaven 16 Regency 12 Regents Park 12 Rembrandt Park 8 Rembrandt Ridge 8 Residale 2 Residale Ext 6 2 Reuven 12 Rewlatch 12 Rewlatch Ext 12 Reynolds View 10 Ridgeway 12 Ridgeway North 13 Ridgeway South 12 Rietfontein AH 7 Ris Park 14 Rispark 15 Rispark AH 5 Rivasdale 3 Rivasdale 3 River Park 8 Riverlea 12 Riviera 8 Robertsham 13 Robertsham Ext 13 Robertville 4 Robertville 4 Robin Acres 16 Robindale 16 Roodekrans 5 Roodekrans Ext 5 Roodepoort 16 Roodepoort CBD 16 Roodepoort North 5 Roodepoort West 16 Roseacre 12 Rosebank 1 Rosebank East 8 Rosebank Mall 1 Rosettenville 12 Rosettenville & Ext 12 Rosherville 12 Rossmore 5 Rossmore 12 Rothesay Ave 2 Rouxville 15 Rouxville Ext 15 Ruimsig 11 Ruiterhof 14 RWB Eikenhof 15 SABC 5 Sagewood ext.14 16 Salisbury Claims 10 Salisbury Claims Ext 10 Salisbury Claims Ext 1 10 Sandhurst 8 SANDHURST 4 Sandringham 15 SAPS Hillbrow 1 Savoy 8 Savoy Estate 8 Saxonwold East 1 Saxonwold West 2 Selby 10 Selby Ext 10 Selwyn 4 Selwyn 5 Setswetla 9 Sharonlea 1 Sharonlea Ext 17 16 Siemert 10 Silvamont 8 Silverfields 5 Slovo Park 7 Soccer City 15 Sonneglans 10 SonneGlans 14 SonneGlans Ext 14 SonneGlans Ext 17 14 Sophiatown 3 Sophiatown 3 South Gate 4 South Hills 12 South Kensington 5 Southcrest 12 Southdale 13 Southfork 15 Soweto Military Base 14 Spes Bona 12 Springfield 12 Stafford 12 Steeldale 12 Stormill 4 Stormill 4 Strubens Valley 11 Strydom Park 14 Strydom Park Ext 14 Suideroord 4 Sundowner 1 Sundowner Ext 1 Sundowner Ext 10 1 Sundowner Ext 6 1 Sunningdale 8 Sunningdale Ridge 8 Sunnyside 5 Sydenham 15 Talboton 8 The Gables 12 The Gables Ext 12 The Gardens 15 The Hill 12 The Hill Ext 12 Theta 15 Thorn Hill 6 Thuso House 1 Towerby 12 Townsview 12 Tresjolie 11 Triomf 3 Triomf 3 Trojan 12 Troyville 10 Troyville 10 Troyville 5 Tsutsumani 9 Tulisa Park 12 Turf Club 12 Turffontein 12 Uitsaaisentrum 5 UJ Soweto Campus 14 Unaville 8 Unaville 11 Unigrey 12 University of Johannesburg (RAU) 3 Upper Houghton 1 Valeriedene 16 Vandia Grove 10 Vasco Da Gama 9 Victoria 15 Victory Park 2 Victory Park & Ext 2 Victory Park 8 & 11 2 Victory Park Ext 1 2 Victory Park Ext 2 2 Victory Park Ext 4 9 Victory Park North 2 Victory Park South 2 View Crest 8 Village Deep 10 Village Main 10 Vlakfontein 4 Vlakfontein ext.1,2,3 4 Vrededorp 5 Vredepark 5 Water Park 15 Waterval Estate 2 Waterval Estate Ext 5 16 Waverley 8 Weltevreden Park 11 Wemmer 12 West Gate 16 West Lake 12 West Park 16 West Turffontein 12 West Turffontein Ext 12 Westbury 3 Westbury South 3 Westcliff Ext 2 Westdene 3 WestField 6 Westgate 6 Westgate Ext 6 Westlake View 6 Westlake View Ext 6 White Ridge 5 Whitney Gardens 8 Wierda Valley 8 Wilgeheuwel 11 Willowbrook 11 Willowdene 15 WilroPark 5 Winchester Hills 13 Winchester Hills Ext 12 Windsor 16 Windsor 16 Windsor East & West 16 Windsor Glen 16 Windsor Hill 16 Windsor Ridge 16 Windsorway 10 Winston Ridge 8 Witpoortjie 16 Wits 6 Wolhuter 13 Wychwood 12 Wychwood Ext 12 Wynberg 8 Yeoville 13 Zakariya Park 14 Zakariya Park Ext 14 Zakariya Park Ext 4,5,6,7,8 14 Zonkizizwe 3 Zonnehoeve 11

Many neighbourhoods will see no changes to their blocks, while others will have to adjust to being in a new block. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media