    New load shedding blocks for Joburg – here’s how you are affected

    Eskom has handed over load shedding operations for large parts of Johannesburg to City Power.
    From 6 November, power utility Eskom has handed over load shedding operations for large parts of Johannesburg to City Power.

    Load shedding operations for most of City Power’s areas of supply, previously administered by Eskom, will now be the city’s responsibility and will enable it to exclude industrial and business customers from load shedding.

    The city will able to decide who to cut and who not to, while adhering to the megawatts requirements made to Eskom in the event of the system coming under serious strain.

    MMC Jack Sekwaila said in a statement: “This talks to one of our plans to ensure we attract investments within the city while saving and creating jobs. The impact of loadshedding on the city’s economy cannot be understated, and as such we should be deliberate in our efforts to cushion every sector from the gruelling impact of load shedding.”

    This means load shedding blocks in the city will change and this will affect the schedule in areas load shed by City Power – they will remain on a two-hour schedule even during stages 5 and above of load shedding.

    City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava said: “We have conducted simulations and network reconfiguration to ensure a smooth transition to the new schedule. We have already started a few months ago with the gradual exclusion of most of our industrial, large business customers.

    “This exclusion has also been extended to most essential services, including health facilities and water, with work under way to ensure more essential services are excluded,” she said.

    Concerns from customers

    However, the switchover to City Power appears to have run into problems. According to information shared with ward councillors by City Power spokesman Isaac Mangena and seen by TechCentral, the transition has caused some issues.

    “We are aware of some of the concerns from our customers, especially in the northern suburbs, regarding the new load shedding schedule. There have been some technical errors during the onboarding of the new schedule due to the midnight overlapping transition that happened. We are busy rectifying that, and we should be able to allocate the blocks correctly in the new schedule by later this evening,” Mangena said in the communication.

    “We have 16 blocks of load shedding, and a block will only repeat after all the blocks have been exhausted in a single day. For example, if you were shed at 8am to 10am in block 4, the other 15 blocks will need to be shed before we return to block 4 again.”

    New load shedding blocks for Joburg:

    11 Shaft 5
    Abbotsford 8
    Aeroton 13
    Albertskroon 6
    Albertville 3
    Albertville Ext 2
    Albertville Ext 3
    Albertville Ext 1 3
    Alexandra Ext 9
    Alexandra Mall 9
    Alexandra South 9
    Allandale Ext 11 14
    Allandale Ext 12 14
    Allen Lakes 5
    Allen Lakes 4
    Allen Manor 4
    Allendale 14
    Allen’snek 11
    Alsef 11
    Alvida 15
    Amalgam 5
    Amalgam Ext 5
    Amarosa 11
    Armadale 15
    Aspen Hills 5
    Atholl 8
    Atholl 8
    Atholl Gardens 8
    Athollhurst Ext 8
    Auckland Park 3
    Auckland Park 3
    Auckland Park 3
    Auckland Park 3
    Austin View 3
    Bagleyston 15
    Ballindean AH 16
    Banfield 12
    Baragwanath Academic Hospital 14
    Barrowdale 4
    Bassonia 5
    Bassonia Rock 5
    Belgravia 3
    Bellairspark 10
    Bellairspark,Ext2,4,6,8,9 10
    Bellavista Estate 12
    Bellavista Estate 12
    Bellevue 13
    Bellevue East 13
    Bellevue Ext 13
    Benrose 5
    Benrose Ext 5
    Berario 2
    Berea 12
    Bergbron 12
    Beverley Gardens 2
    Beverley Gardens 14
    Bezuidenhout Valley 10
    Birdhaven 8
    Birnam 8
    Blackheath 2
    Blairgowrie 15
    Blairgowrie North 15
    Blairgowrie South 2
    Booysens 13
    Booysens Reserve 13
    Bordeaux 15
    Boskruin 14
    Boskruin Ext 14
    Bosmont 12
    Boulders 3
    Boundary Park 11
    Boundary Park Ext 11
    Boundry Park 1
    Braam Park 1
    Braamfontein 6
    Braamfontein Werf 5
    Bramely 8
    Bramley Gardens 8
    Bramley North 8
    Bramley Park 8
    Bramley View 8
    Breaunanda 5
    Bree Taxi Rank 6
    Brixton East 5
    Bromhof 14
    Bromhof Ext.66,67,68 10
    Bromhof,Ext 10,11,12,15,22,23,27,30,35,38,46,50,63,64 10
    Bruma 10
    Bryanston 2
    Bryanston 11
    Bryanston Ext.25,27,3,39,45 11
    Bryanston North 11
    Bryanston North East 11
    Bush Hill 11
    Bush Hill Estate 14
    Bushkoppies 7
    Carenvale 5
    Carlton Centre 13
    Casey Park 8
    Cheltondale 8
    Cheltondale 15
    Chislehurston 8
    Chrisville 13
    City And Suburban 13
    City Deep 12
    City Deep Ext 12
    City West 6
    Civic Centre 1
    Civic Theater 1
    Claremont 3
    Clearwater 11
    Cleveland 5
    Commercia 14
    Comptonville 15
    Constantia Kloof 11
    Constitutional Court 1
    Container Depot 12
    Corlett Gardens 8
    Coronation Hospital 3
    Coronationville 3
    Cottesloe 5
    Country View 16
    Craighall 2
    Craighall Park 2
    Craighall Park East of Waterval 9
    Cresta 16
    Croesus 12
    Crosby 3
    Crosby 5
    Crosby 5
    Crown 15
    Crown City 5
    Crown City Ext 5
    Crown Gardens 15
    Crown Mines 15
    Crown North Ext 1 5
    Crown North Ext 3 5
    Crowthorne AH 2
    Crystal Gardens 8
    Cyrildene 10
    Daniel Brink Park 2
    Daniel Brink Park 14
    Darrenwood 16
    Davidsonville 16
    De Wetshof 10
    Delarey 12
    Denver 5
    Denver Ext 5
    Devland 7
    Devon Valley 12
    Discovery 4
    Doornfontein 10
    Douglasdale 11
    Driefontein 2
    Droste Park 12
    Droste Park 12
    Droste Park 10
    Dunkeld 1
    Dunkeld 8
    Dunkeld West 1
    Dunkeld West Ext 2 1
    Dunsevern 8
    Eagle Canyon 11
    Eagles Nest 15
    East Bank 9
    East Town 16
    Eastcliff 12
    Edgardale 6
    Elands Park 12
    ELCEDES 12
    Eldorado Estate 7
    Eldorado Park 7
    Eldorado Park Ext 7
    Eldorado Park Ext 1&3 7
    Eldorado Park South 7
    Electron 12
    Elladoone 12
    Ellis Park 10
    Elton Hill 8
    Emmarentia 2
    Emmarentia & Ext 2
    Emmerentia North 2
    Emmerentia South 2
    Ennerdale 15
    Ennerdale Ext 15
    Ennerdale Ext 1 15
    Ennerdale Ext 2 15
    Ennerdale Ext 3 15
    Ennerdale Ext 4 15
    Ennerdale Ext 5 & 6 15
    Ennerdale South 15
    Erand Gardens 16
    Evans Park 13
    Fairlands 2
    Fairlands West 2
    Fairmount 8
    Fairvale 8
    Fairview 10
    Fairways 8
    Fairwood 15
    Far East Bank 9
    Far East Bank 8
    Fellside 15
    Ferndale 14
    Ferndale Ext.15 2
    Ferndale Ext.15 10
    Ferndale Ext.15 2
    Ferreirasdorp 5
    Ferreirasdorp Ext 5
    Finetown 11
    Fleurhof 4
    Fleurhof 16
    Fleurhof 4
    Fleurhof 12
    Florida 12
    Florida 4
    Florida CBD 4
    Florida Cliffe 4
    Florida Glen 12
    Florida Hills 4
    Florida North 4
    Florida Park 4
    Fontainbleau 14
    FORBESDALE 15
    Fordsburg 6
    Forest Town 2
    Founders Hill 6
    Frampton 13
    Frampton East 12
    Franklin Roosevelt Park 2
    Franklin Roosevelt Park Ext 1 2
    Freedom Park 7
    Fresh Produce Market 12
    Gallagher Estate 3
    Garden City 5
    Geluksdal 8
    Geluksdal 4
    Gillview 13
    Glen Acres EXT 15 16
    Glen Austin A H 3
    Glen Austin A.H Ext 3
    Glen Lea 12
    Glenadrienne 1
    Glenanda North 13
    Glenanda South 5
    Glenanda West of Glen Rd 13
    GLENEAGLES 12
    GLENEAGLES EXT 12
    Glenesk 12
    Glenhazel 8
    Glenkay 8
    Glensan 8
    Glenvista 5
    Glenvista Ext 5
    Golden Harvest A.H 10
    Goldev 7
    Goldreef City 13
    Goudkoppies 7
    Granville 12
    Grassmere 8
    Greenside 2
    Greenside East 2
    Greenside South 2
    Greenside West 2
    Greenstone Hill 6
    Gresswold 8
    Greymont 2
    Grobler Park 16
    Groblerpark Ext 16
    Grosvenor 14
    Haddon 12
    Haggie Steel Wire Rope 15
    HalfwayHouse 10
    Harveston 11
    Hawkins Estate 15
    Hawkins Estates 8
    Helderkruin 5
    Helen Joseph Hospital 3
    Helen Joseph Hospital (JG Strydom Hospital) 3
    Heriotdale 5
    Heriotdale Ext 5
    Highlands North 8
    Hillbrow 1
    Homestead Park 5
    Honey Hills 5
    Honeydew 11
    Honeydew Ext 11
    Hopefield 15
    Horizon 5
    Horizon Park 5
    Horizon View 5
    Hospital Hill 1 4
    Hospital Hill 2 4
    Houghton 15
    Houghton Estate 8
    Houghton South 8
    Houghton West 13
    Hunters Hill A.H 10
    Hurlingham 2
    Hurlingham Manor 2
    Hurst Hill 3
    Hyde Park 1
    Hyde Park 2
    Hyde Park 2
    Hyde Park A Settlement 9
    Hyde Park East 8
    Hyde Park Ext 1 2
    Hyde Park Ext 11 2
    Hyde Park West 9
    Hyperion 10
    Illovo 8
    Inanda 8
    Industria 12
    Industria North 4
    Industria West 12
    Jacanlee 9
    Jan Hofmeyer 5
    Jeppe East 5
    Jeppe West 5
    Jeppe West 10
    Johannesburg CBD 13
    Johannesburg CBD 10
    Johannesburg City 13
    Johannesburg Expo Centre 15
    Johannesburg High Court 10
    Johannesburg-North 10
    Jukskei Park 10
    Jukskei Park, Ext 1,2,3,6,9 10
    Jukskei View Ext.17 14
    Jukskei View Ext.18 14
    Kaalfontein 14
    Kaalfontein  Ext 14
    Kazerne 12
    Kelland 14
    Kelly Ridge 11
    Kenilworth 12
    Kenilworth Ext 12
    Kensington 5
    Kensington 10
    Kensington B 2
    Kensington Ext 5
    Kensington South 5
    Kent Park 8
    Kent View 8
    Kew 8
    Kiasha Park 8
    Kiasha Park 11
    Kiasha Park Ext 8
    Kiasha Park Ext 11
    Kibler Heights 4
    Kibler Park 15
    Killarney 1
    Killarney Mall 1
    Kimbult 11
    Klipfontein View 10
    Klipriviersberg 12
    Klipriviersoog 7
    Klipriviersoog Estate 7
    Klipspruit West 7
    Kliptown 7
    Kliptown RDP 14
    Kloofendal 5
    Kya Sand Ext.101 1
    Kya Sand Ext.102 1
    Kyalami Hills 13
    Kyalami Park 13
    La Rochelle 12
    Langlaagte 12
    Langlaagte 5
    Laser Park 11
    Lawley 11
    Lehae 14
    Lehae Ext 14
    Lenaron AH 15
    Lenasia Ext 1 14
    Lenasia Ext 10 7
    Lenasia Ext 11 7
    Lenasia Ext 13 7
    Lenasia Ext 24 4
    Lenasia Ext 3 7
    Lenasia Ext 5 7
    Lenasia Ext 7 7
    Lenasia Ext 8 7
    Lenasia Ext 9 7
    Lenasia South 4
    Lenasia South Ext 1 4
    Lenasia South Ext 2 4
    Lewisham 5
    Liefde n Vrede 5
    Lindberg Park 12
    Linden 2
    Linden East 2
    Linden Ext 9
    Linden North 2
    Linden South 2
    Lindhaven 16
    Linksfield 15
    Linksfield Ext 15
    Linksfield North 15
    Linksfield Ridge 13
    Linmeyer 12
    Liquid Telecommunications 10
    LittleFalls 11
    Lombardy East ( East Side ) 8
    Lombardy East ( West Side ) 8
    Lombardy West 8
    Longdale 12
    Longlake 6
    Longlake Ext 6
    Longmeadow 6
    Longmeadow Business Estate 6
    Longmeadow Business Estate Ext 6
    Lorentzville 10
    Lyndhurst 8
    Malanshof 14
    Malrboro 9
    Malvern 10
    Malvern 5
    Malvern Ext 5
    Manufacta 16
    Maraisburg 4
    Marshalls Town 13
    Marshalltown 6
    Martindale 3
    Martindale 3
    Maryvale 15
    Matholesville 16
    Mayfair 5
    Mayfair North 5
    Mayfair West 5
    Mayfield Park 5
    Mayibuye Park 14
    Meadowhurst 10
    Meadowhurst A.H 10
    Mechanical Workshop 12
    Melrose 8
    Melrose Arch 8
    Melrose Estate 8
    Melrose Estate 15
    Melrose Ext 1 8
    Melrose Ext 1 15
    Melrose Ext 2 15
    Melrose Ext 2 8
    Melrose North 15
    Melrose North 8
    Melville 3
    Melville 3
    Melville 3
    Meredale 4
    Meredale Ext 4
    Micor Industrial 5
    Migson Manor 8
    Migson Manor 11
    Migson Triangle 8
    Migson Triangle 11
    Mill Hill 11
    Mill Hill Ext 2 10
    Milpark 5
    Misgund 15
    Modderfontein Ext 6
    Moffatview 12
    Mondeor 4
    Mondeor Ext 4
    Mondeor North 13
    Montclare 3
    Montclare 3
    Montgomery Park 2
    Montroux 16
    Moodey Hill 8
    Moret 14
    Mountainview 15
    Mountainview 8
    MTN Campus 5
    Mulbarton 5
    Multi Choice 2
    Nancefield 7
    Nancefield Ext 7
    Nancefield Industria 7
    Naturena 15
    New Brighton 4
    New Canada 16
    New Centre 10
    New Doornfontein 10
    Newclare 3
    Newclare 3
    Newlands 3
    Newlands 3
    Newlands 3
    Newtown 6
    Noordgesig 16
    Noordhang Ext 20,23,25,26,29,3,33,36,4,42,44,45,46 10
    Noordhang Ext.49,50,51,54,58,67,7,8 10
    Noordwyk 16
    North Riding A.H 10
    NORTH RIDING ESTATES 1
    NORTH RIDING ESTATES EXT 1
    North Riding Ext.1,13,16,17,2,20,21,23,26,27,29,30 10
    North Riding Ext.38,4,42,43,46,5,51,53,54,55,59,6,60,61 10
    North Riding Ext.62,63,64,67,69,71,72,73,75,76,79,80,82 10
    North Riding Ext.84,86,91,92,93,94, 10
    Northcliff 2
    Northcliff 2
    Northcliff 3
    Northcliff & Exts 2
    Northcliff Ext 12 2
    Northcliff Ext 19 12
    Northcliff Ext 22 2
    NorthCliff Ext 4 2
    Northcliff Ext 6 2
    Northcliff Ext 7 16
    Northcliff Ext 8 16
    Northcliff Ext 9 16
    Northcliff South 2
    Northgate 1
    Northgate Ext 1
    Northgate Ext 4 1
    Northriding 1
    Northriding AH 1
    Northriding Ext 1
    Northumberland 1
    Northwold 1
    Northwold Gardens 1
    Northworld Ext 1
    Norwood 8
    Oakdene 12
    Oaklands 15
    Oaklands 8
    Observatory 10
    Oerder Park 15
    Oliefantsvlei 7
    Olivedale 10
    Ontdekkers Park 5
    Oospoort Ext 1 12
    Ophirton 13
    Ophirton Ext 13
    Orange Grove 15
    Orchards 15
    Ormonde 13
    Ormonde Ext 13
    Paarlshoop 12
    Pageview 5
    Panorama 11
    Park Central 10
    Parkhurst 2
    Parklane Clinic 14
    Parkmore 4
    Parktown East 14
    Parktown North 14
    Parktown North (East) 14
    Parktown North (West) 2
    Parktown West 6
    Parkview 2
    Parkwood 14
    Parkwood East 14
    Parkwood West 2
    Patlynn 15
    Patlynn AH 4
    Pennyville 16
    Percelia Estate 8
    Percilia 8
    Percilia Ext 8
    Petervale 10
    Phomolong 14
    Pine Park 2
    Pioneer 12
    Poortview 11
    PPC Cement Jupiter 15
    President Park 3
    President Park Ext 3
    President Ridge 14
    Princess 16
    Princess AH 16
    Production Park 12
    Prolecon 12
    Quellerina 12
    Rabie Ridge 14
    Rabie Ridge 14
    Race Course 7
    Radiokop 11
    Raedene 8
    Rand Park Ridge 14
    RandjiesPark 16
    RandPark 14
    Randpark 16
    RandPark Ridge 14
    Randpark Ridge 16
    Raumarais Park 8
    Reefhaven 16
    Regency 12
    Regents Park 12
    Rembrandt Park 8
    Rembrandt Ridge 8
    Residale 2
    Residale Ext 6 2
    Reuven 12
    Rewlatch 12
    Rewlatch Ext 12
    Reynolds View 10
    Ridgeway 12
    Ridgeway North 13
    Ridgeway South 12
    Rietfontein AH 7
    Ris Park 14
    Rispark 15
    Rispark AH 5
    Rivasdale 3
    Rivasdale 3
    River Park 8
    Riverlea 12
    Riviera 8
    Robertsham 13
    Robertsham Ext 13
    Robertville 4
    Robertville 4
    Robin Acres 16
    Robindale 16
    Roodekrans 5
    Roodekrans Ext 5
    Roodepoort 16
    Roodepoort CBD 16
    Roodepoort North 5
    Roodepoort West 16
    Roseacre 12
    Rosebank 1
    Rosebank East 8
    Rosebank Mall 1
    Rosettenville 12
    Rosettenville & Ext 12
    Rosherville 12
    Rossmore 5
    Rossmore 12
    Rothesay Ave 2
    Rouxville 15
    Rouxville Ext 15
    Ruimsig 11
    Ruiterhof 14
    RWB Eikenhof 15
    SABC 5
    Sagewood ext.14 16
    Salisbury Claims 10
    Salisbury Claims Ext 10
    Salisbury Claims Ext 1 10
    Sandhurst 8
    SANDHURST 4
    Sandringham 15
    SAPS Hillbrow 1
    Savoy 8
    Savoy Estate 8
    Saxonwold East 1
    Saxonwold West 2
    Selby 10
    Selby Ext 10
    Selwyn 4
    Selwyn 5
    Setswetla 9
    Sharonlea 1
    Sharonlea Ext 17 16
    Siemert 10
    Silvamont 8
    Silverfields 5
    Slovo Park 7
    Soccer City 15
    Sonneglans 10
    SonneGlans 14
    SonneGlans Ext 14
    SonneGlans Ext 17 14
    Sophiatown 3
    Sophiatown 3
    South Gate 4
    South Hills 12
    South Kensington 5
    Southcrest 12
    Southdale 13
    Southfork 15
    Soweto Military Base 14
    Spes Bona 12
    Springfield 12
    Stafford 12
    Steeldale 12
    Stormill 4
    Stormill 4
    Strubens Valley 11
    Strydom Park 14
    Strydom Park Ext 14
    Suideroord 4
    Sundowner 1
    Sundowner Ext 1
    Sundowner Ext 10 1
    Sundowner Ext 6 1
    Sunningdale 8
    Sunningdale Ridge 8
    Sunnyside 5
    Sydenham 15
    Talboton 8
    The Gables 12
    The Gables Ext 12
    The Gardens 15
    The Hill 12
    The Hill Ext 12
    Theta 15
    Thorn Hill 6
    Thuso House 1
    Towerby 12
    Townsview 12
    Tresjolie 11
    Triomf 3
    Triomf 3
    Trojan 12
    Troyville 10
    Troyville 10
    Troyville 5
    Tsutsumani 9
    Tulisa Park 12
    Turf Club 12
    Turffontein 12
    Uitsaaisentrum 5
    UJ Soweto Campus 14
    Unaville 8
    Unaville 11
    Unigrey 12
    University of Johannesburg (RAU) 3
    Upper Houghton 1
    Valeriedene 16
    Vandia Grove 10
    Vasco Da Gama 9
    Victoria 15
    Victory Park 2
    Victory Park & Ext 2
    Victory Park 8 & 11 2
    Victory Park Ext 1 2
    Victory Park Ext 2 2
    Victory Park Ext 4 9
    Victory Park North 2
    Victory Park South 2
    View Crest 8
    Village Deep 10
    Village Main 10
    Vlakfontein 4
    Vlakfontein ext.1,2,3 4
    Vrededorp 5
    Vredepark 5
    Water Park 15
    Waterval Estate 2
    Waterval Estate Ext 5 16
    Waverley 8
    Weltevreden Park 11
    Wemmer 12
    West Gate 16
    West Lake 12
    West Park 16
    West Turffontein 12
    West Turffontein Ext 12
    Westbury 3
    Westbury South 3
    Westcliff Ext 2
    Westdene 3
    WestField 6
    Westgate 6
    Westgate Ext 6
    Westlake View 6
    Westlake View Ext 6
    White Ridge 5
    Whitney Gardens 8
    Wierda Valley 8
    Wilgeheuwel 11
    Willowbrook 11
    Willowdene 15
    WilroPark 5
    Winchester Hills 13
    Winchester Hills Ext 12
    Windsor 16
    Windsor 16
    Windsor East & West 16
    Windsor Glen 16
    Windsor Hill 16
    Windsor Ridge 16
    Windsorway 10
    Winston Ridge 8
    Witpoortjie 16
    Wits 6
    Wolhuter 13
    Wychwood 12
    Wychwood Ext 12
    Wynberg 8
    Yeoville 13
    Zakariya Park 14
    Zakariya Park Ext 14
    Zakariya Park Ext 4,5,6,7,8 14
    Zonkizizwe 3
    Zonnehoeve 11

    Many neighbourhoods will see no changes to their blocks, while others will have to adjust to being in a new block.  — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media

    • City Power is responsible for the accuracy of the information supplied in the table

