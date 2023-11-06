New load shedding blocks for Joburg – here’s how you are affected

From 6 November, power utility Eskom has handed over load shedding operations for large parts of Johannesburg to City Power.
Load shedding operations for most of City Power’s areas of supply, previously administered by Eskom, will now be the city’s responsibility and will enable it to exclude industrial and business customers from load shedding.
The city will able to decide who to cut and who not to, while adhering to the megawatts requirements made to Eskom in the event of the system coming under serious strain.
MMC Jack Sekwaila said in a statement: “This talks to one of our plans to ensure we attract investments within the city while saving and creating jobs. The impact of loadshedding on the city’s economy cannot be understated, and as such we should be deliberate in our efforts to cushion every sector from the gruelling impact of load shedding.”
This means load shedding blocks in the city will change and this will affect the schedule in areas load shed by City Power – they will remain on a two-hour schedule even during stages 5 and above of load shedding.
City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava said: “We have conducted simulations and network reconfiguration to ensure a smooth transition to the new schedule. We have already started a few months ago with the gradual exclusion of most of our industrial, large business customers.
“This exclusion has also been extended to most essential services, including health facilities and water, with work under way to ensure more essential services are excluded,” she said.
Concerns from customers
However, the switchover to City Power appears to have run into problems. According to information shared with ward councillors by City Power spokesman Isaac Mangena and seen by TechCentral, the transition has caused some issues.
“We are aware of some of the concerns from our customers, especially in the northern suburbs, regarding the new load shedding schedule. There have been some technical errors during the onboarding of the new schedule due to the midnight overlapping transition that happened. We are busy rectifying that, and we should be able to allocate the blocks correctly in the new schedule by later this evening,” Mangena said in the communication.
“We have 16 blocks of load shedding, and a block will only repeat after all the blocks have been exhausted in a single day. For example, if you were shed at 8am to 10am in block 4, the other 15 blocks will need to be shed before we return to block 4 again.”
New load shedding blocks for Joburg:
Many neighbourhoods will see no changes to their blocks, while others will have to adjust to being in a new block. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media
- City Power is responsible for the accuracy of the information supplied in the table