New MD for Microsoft South Africa

Kalane Rampai has been appointed as MD of Microsoft South Africa, replacing Lillian Barnard, who becomes president of Microsoft Africa, the software giant said on Tuesday.

Rampai, who was previously public sector director at Microsoft South Africa – a position he held since January – is a former partner and director at PwC and has more than 20 years of experience in management consulting.

“It’s an exciting time to step into this role, and I look forward to advancing the competitiveness of customers and businesses of all sizes and across industries in South Africa and the broader continent, enabling them to benefit from our strong partner ecosystem and best practices in ongoing digital transformation,” said Rampai in a statement about his appointment to the MD role.

Barnard had served as MD of Microsoft South Africa since 2019, when she took the reins from Zoaib Hoosen. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media