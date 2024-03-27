No load shedding for Easter, Eskom says

Due to lower anticipated demand and improvement in Eskom’s generating plant, no load shedding is expected over the Easter long weekend.

With 2.3GW of plant expected to be returned to service by Friday, South Africans can expect no unexpected interruptions to their long weekend festivities from the state-owned electricity supplier.

Load shedding will remain suspended until at least 4pm on Sunday, the utility said in a statement posted to social media platform X.

“Eskom will provide an update for the week ahead on Sunday afternoon or communicate should any significant changes occur,” it said, adding that it expects the evening peak demand on Wednesday to reach 27.5GW. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media