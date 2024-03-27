Cell C network quality shows big improvement

Cell C has shown a big improvement in metrics used by monitor network experience by customers, according to a new report by OpenSignal.

This follows Cell C’s migration to partner networks operated by bigger rivals MTN and Vodacom and the switch-off its own radio access network – the part of a telecommunications company’s infrastructure from towers to end users.

Cell C showed particular improvement in the video experience and live video experience categories, where it was a joint winner with other major network operators. This is according to the OpenSignal Mobile Experience Awards report, which measured various performance metrics between 1 November 2023 to 29 January 2024.

OpenSignal uses in-app software on its own and partner apps to collect measurements from user devices under normal usage conditions. The data is collected from more than 100 million users worldwide and used to compile reports with a regional focus.

“There is no statistically significant difference in the on-demand video experience scores across all four networks. As a result, Cell C, MTN, Telkom and Vodacom share the podium for video experience,” said the report. “The overall quality of streaming on-demand video online in South Africa rates as ‘fair’ across the board.”

According to OpenSignal, a fair rating means that, on average, South African users can stream video at 720p or better with reasonable loading times and without significant buffering.

In the previous OpenSignal report, which looked at the period from 1 May to 29 July 2023, Vodacom was the outright winner of the video experience category, suggesting that the other network operators, including Cell C, have become more competitive.

Network consistency

Cell C also showed notable improvement in network consistency. Although the category was won by Vodacom, Cell C’s score of 53.4 is a 10 percentage point improvement from the previous report.

Although the outsourcing of its network infrastructure management seems to be paying dividends for Cell C, it was its roaming partner for its prepaid and mobile virtual network operator customers, MTN, whose users reported having the best overall experience.

Vodacom handles Cell C’s post-paid customer base and placed second overall, with its win in the 5G experience category standing out. Telkom also had an outright win in the network availability category.

“MTN continues to take home the largest haul of awards, winning seven out of 15 categories outright and sharing a further three awards with its rivals due to statistical ties,” said the report. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media