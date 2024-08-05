TCS+ | How Openserve learnt to love ‘open access’

In this first in a series of interviews with Openserve executives, TechCentral’s TCS+ speaks to the company’s chief commercial officer, Phila Dube, about its business model, how it works with partners and why it has embraced the concept of “open access”.

Openserve, which is a subsidiary of the Telkom Group, is South Africa’s biggest telecommunications infrastructure provider with more than 170 000km of national fibre footprint and fibre broadband connections into homes in all provinces across South Africa.

In this episode of TCS+, Dube unpacks:

His role in Openserve, where he oversees the company’s market-facing activities such as business development, product lifecycle management, commercial economics, operations, and marketing and communications;

The changes that Openserve has been through in the past 10 years, and what these mean for the market, including the company’s internet service provider partners;

All the markets that the company is involved in, from home and business broadband to national long-distance links and subsea cables;

The advantages and challenges associated with Openserve’s chosen go-to-market model of B2B2C, or business-to-business-to-consumer;

Openserve’s plans to further expand and commercialise its network assets; and

Why the company became a champion of the open-access model.

Don’t miss this opening interview in a fascinating series about one of South Africa’s most important infrastructure operators.

