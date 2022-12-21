Order your favourite coffee at the click of a button

There’s no doubt that we live in an application world, and one sector that is showing enormous growth when it comes to mobile apps is the food and beverages industry.

Online food and beverage ordering and delivery apps have completely transformed how traditional restaurants and food retailers work, taking the customer experience to a whole new level.

In addition, the evolution towards a cashless society and the proliferation of online shopping and delivery have fuelled rapid growth in the online ordering and delivery sector. The convenience that comes with ordering our favourite food or beverage via an app has also contributed to the soaring popularity of these mobile apps.

There are other reasons, too, why food and beverage apps are becoming so popular and mainstream. Ordering your preferred beverage via a mobile app is a brilliant way to offer customers a total, one-stop solution. It eliminates all the issues which the beverages industry faces, such as variation in price, retailer accountability and, most importantly, quality and authenticity.

And because competition is rife among companies offering the same service, through a mobile app, the vendor can offer exceptional, tailor-made offers to its loyal customers, ensuring they get the maximum benefit.

With all these benefits in mind, Nespresso SA recently introduced the Nespresso app — a digital platform that offers a portable one-stop shop, allowing South African coffee lovers to tap into the world of Nespresso at any time, and from anywhere.

According to Nespresso, the move essentially puts the Nespresso boutique right into consumers’ hands. Now anyone craving a cup of their favourite coffee can jump on the app, order Nespresso coffee, machines and accessories whenever and wherever they want, all at the click of a button.

Easy and convenient

The app has a version for both iOS and Android and can point customers to all the Nespresso boutiques nearby, as well as share with them all the latest news and launches from the Nespresso World — before they hit the general market.

The Nespresso app makes enjoying a cup of delicious coffee quick, easy and convenient. To get the app, it’s as easy as scanning the QR code with a smartphone camera and then downloading it from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Then, simply add in all the personal account information, and start ordering.

In addition, Nespresso believes in reducing its environmental footprint as much as possible, so all capsules are recyclable. This means that coffee connoisseurs can enjoy them, save them, and then send them back to Nespresso to lessen their impact on the planet.

This is easy to do. Customers can simply hand over their bag of used capsules to Nespresso’s courier partner or find a recycling corner at any Nespresso boutique in the area.

Finally, through the app, customers will be kept up to date with all the latest offers, as well as special Limited Edition coffees, new product launches and so much more. Coffee lovers can also learn more about the coffee stories and origins as well as sensory profiles to discover their favorite flavours.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 120 000 farmers in 15 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the programme helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso has achieved B Corp certification, joining an international movement of 4 900 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 81 countries and has over 13 000 employees. In 2021, it operated a global retail network of 802 boutiques.

