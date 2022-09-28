OVEX is hiring – are you on board?

OVEX is redefining African finance at neck-break speed. The cryptocurrency exchange and OTC desk processing billions of rands in monthly trading volumes is paving the way for institutional access to cryptocurrency in Africa.

For the high-volume African crypto trader, OVEX is the go-to solution. Offering a more personalised and seamless trading experience, the crypto exchange’s 24/7, 365 trading-support team provides a white-glove service like no other. It is this kind of one-on-one service that was previously missing from the market before OVEX entered the space.

African institutions desperate for a legitimate, fully licensed crypto exchange — able to service their needs beyond the unregulated P2P market — welcomed OVEX with open arms. Now these investors can trade crypto against their local fiat currencies with ease and simplicity.

Arguably the exchange’s most matchless feature is mind-boggling levels of liquidity. OVEX is able to offer its exchange users price-lock on orders of any size. To add to this “zero-slippage promise”, OVEX offers a negligible bid-offer spread, lightning-fast trade execution and zero trading fees. This sets the OVEX exchange apart from the rest.

Cryptocurrency-related initiatives are fast solving some of the African continent’s deeply rooted problems – especially those involved in the movement of money. OVEX is a gateway for African institutions looking to leverage cryptocurrency as a means of transferring funds, especially for those pan-African businesses losing millions every year as a result of an otherwise archaic banking system riddled with slow settlement times and unfavourable rates.

Sub-Saharan Africa is home to more than a billion people, half of whom will be younger than 25 by 2050. It is a truly diverse continent offering both human and natural resources that have the potential to yield inclusive growth and eradicate poverty in the region. With the world’s largest free trade area and a 1.2 billion-person market, the continent is creating an entirely new development path, harnessing the potential of both its resources and people.

To the moon

Although Africa’s impressive growth and future prospects seem bright, the truth is the continent faces a major money problem. African businesses, although burgeoning, face considerable complications with managing cashflow given the rigidity of the African banking system. What’s more, individuals face countless obstacles when it comes to sending remittances and protecting their wages against inflation. Illiquid African currencies similarly face high inflation rates and dollar hegemony. OVEX, however, is fast solving these problems and seems to be on a rocket ship to the moon.

The market maker has seen a 400x increase in its trading volumes over the past three years and now processes more than R8-billion through its trading desk monthly. Not dissimilar to its trading numbers, the OVEX team itself has grown from just four employees in 2017 to over 30 today. And the exchange is not stopping there. OVEX is hiring a number of roles as it expands into new African markets to reach its goal of unlocking Africa’s potential by solving the pitfalls of the continent’s financial systems.

OVEX is now live in the following African markets:

Senegal, Ivory Coast (and Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger and Togo)

Ghana

Nigeria

Botswana

Cameroon

Looking to get involved?

The company is actively hiring for the following roles:

Growth manager

Financial manager

Quantitative and risk analyst

Legal associate

Business development manager x 2

Senior full-stack software engineer x 2

If you think you have what it takes to help OVEX future-proof African finance, then get aboard the rocket ship. Don’t miss take-off and apply today.