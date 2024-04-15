Paratus promises lowest latency to London via Kalahari fibre

Telecommunications specialist Paratus Group has launched what it is describing as the fastest “fibre express route” from Johannesburg to Europe, utilising its new fibre pathway through Botswana and Namibia.

Using Infinera FlexILS and GX Series DWDM equipment, latency on the new route is 123 milliseconds, with support for wavelengths of up to 800Gbit/s.

This follows the completion of Paratus’s 1 890km fibre link between Johannesburg and Swakopmund in Namibia, from where traffic is directed onto Google’s high-capacity Equiano subsea cable system to Lisbon, London and the rest of Europe.

Paratus is the landing partner for the Equiano subsea cable in Namibia

“Massive investment by the Paratus Group in its contiguous and diverse fibre network has resulted in the fastest route between Johannesburg and Lisbon, delivering a much lower latency compared to other similar routes,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

“The route is live now that the Johannesburg to Lobatse link is complete, along with the Paratus-built Botswana Kalahari Fibre (BKF), which stretches across Botswana into Namibia to connect to the cable landing station in Swakopmund,” it said.

Paratus is the landing partner for the Equiano subsea cable in Namibia, which offers an alternative route out of South Africa and mitigates against possible fibre outages between Johannesburg and Cape Town, as witnessed earlier this year when four systems were severed off the coast of West Africa in a suspected seismic event on the ocean floor near Ivory Coast. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media