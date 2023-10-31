Pick n Pay asap! ups the ante in fight with Checkers Sixty60

Pick n Pay, under newly appointed CEO Sean Summers, is not taking the threat from rival Shoprite Holdings’ popular on-demand shopping app, Checkers Sixty60, lying down.

The under-pressure retail group is offering customers a full refund guarantee on online shopping orders placed through its asap! app – orders must be R500 or more – should the Proteas win the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The World Cup, which ends on 19 November, is taking place in India.

“Following the triumphant success of the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup, we’re also fully behind our Proteas as they play to secure another world title for South Africa. Their performances on the field have been exemplary over the past weeks. When the Proteas win the tournament, our customers will win with them. It is a win-win for South Africans,” said Vincent Viviers, retail executive for omnichannel at Pick n Pay in a statement.

Qualifying orders must be placed before 10am on 19 November.

Pick n Pay last month relaunched asap!, offering up to 60% off and free delivery for the month for orders worth more than R100.

The Proteas have been in fine form, having won five of their six World Cup games thus far. South Africa is second on the Cricket World Cup table standings after beating Pakistan by one wicket on Friday. The team will face New Zealand in their next outing on Wednesday. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media