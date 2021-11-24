Pick n Pay launches a WhatsApp channel

Pick n Pay has launched a customer communications channel on WhatsApp, allowing shoppers to interact with the retailer through the popular Meta Platforms-owned instant messaging app.

The solution was developed by South African-founded technology company Clickatell, which now has its headquarters in Silicon Valley. The WhatsApp channel hosts product catalogues, Covid-19 FAQs, a store locater and Smart Shopper loyalty card services, among other things.

The main advantage of the service is that it allows Smart Shopper users, of which there are nine million, to manage their status and details via WhatsApp. Users can access their points balance, block lost or stolen cards, and order card replacements.

Pieter de Villiers, the co-founder and CEO of Clickatell, said in a statement — citing research from Forrester — that retail is leading the way in chat adoption worldwide.

The Pick n Pay WhatsApp channel can reached by adding the phone number +27600703037.