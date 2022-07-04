Presenting the cloud finance in South Africa survey with AWCape and Sage

In this survey, AWCape in partnership with Sage seeks to unpack the multiple ways that cloud can benefit businesses today. Up for grabs is a R2 000 online shopping voucher from Takealot.

Organisations in every sector are dealing with an ever-evolving business landscape, and nowhere is this truer than when it comes to financial services. Shifting consumer expectations, disruptive technologies, nimble start-ups, an unprecedented pace of change, and digital business models, all mean companies need to start putting strategies in place now to help them prepare for the future.

In fact, the only constant we can rely on these days, is change. IT’s needs next year, or even next month, will not be the same as they are today. Organisations that aren’t growing are dying, and in today’s climate modern infrastructure has become the cornerstone for every successful organisation.

At the vanguard of this shifting landscape, particularly when it comes to financial services, is cloud computing, which, during the pandemic, became a business imperative for all organisations wishing to stay open and thrive. Today, in the aftermath of Covid-19, forward-thinking businesses realise that cloud is so much more than simply a technology, it is a destination for companies of every size to access their data and workloads, as well as game-changing applications and software via the Internet.

Cloud enables innovation, by enabling companies to rapidly develop secure and scalable apps, support new products and services, or completely transform business operations. Moreover, the cloud helps companies to collaborate more efficiently, both externally and internally, through the multiple ways of tools that provides shared access to data and applications from anywhere, and at any time.

Migrating to the cloud has become a no-brainer, enabling organisations in every vertical to modernise and future-proof their IT stack. But where to begin?

