Project Rhino, iKhokha join forces to simplify donations

iKhokha has partnered with Project Rhino, an association of 37 like-minded organisations facilitating rhino conservation interventions aimed at eliminating rhino poaching and securing the white and black rhino populations of KwaZulu-Natal.

The members of Project Rhino recognise that the work in conserving and protecting rhinos from poaching is symbolic of the broader threat faced by all wildlife, all of which will benefit from actions taken by Project Rhino. The association is also aware that the poaching of rhino is symptomatic of the overall, bigger environmental crises facing South Africa and its neighbours.

The collaboration seeks to use the power of payment technology to unlock more support in their ongoing fight against illegal wildlife crime and poaching.

In the first six months of 2023 alone, 231 rhinos have been killed in South Africa due to poaching

Project Rhino aims to continually decrease the rate of poaching in South Africa by pursuing rhino conservation interventions and protection. The organisation is making a considerable impact on our environment, endangered wildlife, natural habitats and ecosystems.

However, while Project Rhino has made great strides in protecting the rhino populations in KwaZulu-Natal, there is still much to be done.

In the first six months of 2023 alone, 231 rhinos have been killed in South Africa due to poaching. Combatting evolving poaching techniques and addressing the underlying demand for rhino products requires continued and consistent efforts. Donating to NGOs involved in rhino conservation, like Project Rhino, is a tangible way for individuals and businesses to make a positive impact.

Donations, whether big or small, contribute towards Project Rhino’s activities on the ground, such as:

Dehorning

Maintaining horse and dog anti-poaching units

Ranger training and equipment

Community conservation education and upliftment programmes

Aerial support

Project Rhino

These initiatives don’t come cheap. With a view to continuing its efforts, Project Rhino is diversifying its fundraising toolbox to make it easier for donors and sponsors to play their part in rhino conservation.

Its latest payment solution is iKhokha’s iK Pay Link. The donations feature within iK Pay Link – which is found on the free iKhokha App or online dashboard – enables NGOs to:

Accept multiple donations from a single link;

Generate reusable QR codes to accept donations; and

Create a donations page with a customised name and description.

It also gives sponsors the option to leave a message when they donate, giving them more ways to contribute to the conversation.

“We could not be more grateful for our partnership with iKhokha and their iK Pay Link options and support. When it comes to running an NGO like Project Rhino, there’s no denying the power of secure and efficient payment transactions,” said Project Rhino director Carlien Roodt.

According to iKhokha CEO Matt Putman, iKhokha’s products are developed to enable and empower entrepreneurs and conservationists alike to help us build a better future.

“iKhokha is proud to support an NGO like Project Rhino that does incredible work to conserve and protect our rhino population in KwaZulu-Natal,” says Putman.

“We are dedicated to creating accessible and versatile digital payment tools that everyone in South Africa can benefit from, whether protecting animals or running a business,” he said.

If you want to be a part of the change, you can donate to Project Rhino here. You can also find out more about iKhokha’s products by visiting www.ikhokha.com.