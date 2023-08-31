Seven years of e-commerce with Brand Hubb

In the bustling world of e-commerce, where start-ups sprout like mushrooms after rain, only a select few manage not only to survive but thrive. Brand Hubb, under the guidance of its visionary CEO Rob Anderson, is as a shining example of this select group.

In an exclusive interview, Rob shared insights into Brand Hubb’s journey and the strategies that have fuelled its success for the past seven years.

Seven years ago, e-commerce was a burgeoning landscape with immense untapped potential. Anderson saw this potential and launched Brand Hubb to revolutionise the way brands approached online retail. “Understanding that brands needed a partner who not only comprehended e-commerce but also appreciated their unique brand identities was the cornerstone of our journey,” he said.

In the intricate realm of e-commerce, brand-focused solutions have emerged as game-changers for businesses seeking an online presence.

E-commerce shop providers, like Brand Hubb, offer a comprehensive suite of services that extend beyond conventional website development. They are required to carefully weave brand identity into the digital fabric, integrating tailor-made solutions that resonate with consumers.

The brand’s evolution over the years has been marked by a commitment to adaptation and a data-driven approach. Anderson explained that data has played a pivotal role in their decision-making processes.

“Data empowers us to comprehend market trends, consumer behaviours and competitors’ strategies,” he said. “It’s about understanding our customers deeply and pivoting our strategies to resonate with them.”

Brand Hubb’s journey

This strategy is pivotal for most tech businesses and is often a great way to lead innovation. E-commerce providers often struggle to keep up with the pace of the vast amounts of competition, meaning invention is such a vital factor.

Innovation has been a driving force behind Brand Hubb’s sustained growth. Anderson emphasised that fostering an environment of creative thinking has been essential. “We’ve cultivated a culture where innovation is encouraged and our teams are empowered to explore new horizons.

“In the tech world, complacency is the enemy. We stay ahead by staying curious and willing to challenge the status quo.”

Partnerships have been a critical aspect of Brand Hubb’s journey. “Partnerships are not mere transactions for us; they are relationships built on mutual trust and growth,” Anderson emphasised. He believes the partnerships have been pivotal in delivering value to clients and remaining agile in a dynamic industry.

As with any service provider, the relationship between client and contractor is enormously important, but the key difference with e-commerce providers is that they are essentially acting as a storefront. “We are in a way a sales team online, making a good partnership even more essential.”

Yet the journey to success in the e-commerce landscape is not without its challenges, particularly in a diverse market like South Africa.

“When we first started seven years ago there were a heap of challenges. Our postal infrastructure makes delivery more costly and less reliable, and delivery is obviously a very important factor in e-commerce. Also, the constantly changing economic conditions can make it tough to determine which products would work well in an online store,” he said.

Another challenge Brand Hubb had to face is that South Africa’s retail culture is also still very brick and mortar centred, with experts predicting South Africa’s online shopping to only begin catching up to other developed economies in the next few years.

“A combination of unreliable service, difficulty delivering to a gated address and a lack of real options has previously made the prospect less appealing.”

For aspiring entrepreneurs eyeing the e-commerce space, his advice is straightforward. “Tenacity is paramount,” he asserted. “Entrepreneurship is a rollercoaster and unwavering determination is your seatbelt.”

We now have a digital marketing agency, Brand Direct, and a discount store in the form of Brand Deals

He also stressed the significance of relationships and collaboration, urging entrepreneurs to surround themselves with individuals who complement their strengths.

As Brand Hubb celebrates its seventh anniversary, Anderson is far from resting on his laurels. “Our sights are set on the future,” he said. Brand Hubb has now become a group with the e-commerce business at its core.

“We have found what our customers are responsive to and capitalised on that. We now have a digital marketing agency, Brand Direct, and a discount store in the form of Brand Deals. Both were direct responses to needs we saw in our customers.”

Anderson’s journey with Brand Hubb is testament to the fusion of innovation, data intelligence and strong partnerships that continue to shape the e-commerce landscape in South Africa.