R10-billion Ace cable now peering in SA through Teraco

The multibillion-rand Africa Coast to Europe (Ace) submarine Internet cable system, which connects South Africa and Europe along Africa’s west coast, is now accessible in through data centre operator Teraco’s peering infrastructure.

The US$700-million (R10-billion) Ace system is available for interconnection at all three of Teraco’s South African data centres. The 17 000km-long system is the eighth submarine cable to connect at Teraco facilities. It was landed in South Africa by MTN Group, which has provided the fibre backhaul into the data centres.

“Data centres like ours acts as the perfect neutral hub for interconnection and data exchange,” said Teraco head of interconnection and peering Michelle McCann in a statement.

“It’s here that onramps and switching points from many different cloud providers and network operators meet, and as companies increasingly embrace a hybrid infrastructure, the integration and interconnection between the different systems and platforms play a much more important role.”

Sixteen of the 19 countries where the Ace cable lands are on African soil. In the case of Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Mauritania, Sao Tomé e Príncipe and Sierra Leone, Ace is the first international submarine cable to land on their shores. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media