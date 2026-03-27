Apple plans to open Siri to rival AI services

Apple plans to open its Siri voice assistant to rival AI services beyond its current partnership with ChatGPT, according to a report.

The move, expected as part of Apple’s iOS 27 update, would allow third-party AI apps to integrate directly with Siri, allowing users to route queries to services such as Google’s Gemini or Anthropic’s Claude from within the assistant, according to Bloomberg News, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The change marks a significant shift in Apple’s strategy as it seeks to catch up with Silicon Valley peers

The change marks a significant shift in Apple’s AI strategy as it seeks to catch up with Silicon Valley peers and position the iPhone as a broader AI platform. Siri, first launched more than a decade ago, is central to that effort.

Apple is developing tools to let chatbot apps installed via its App Store work with Siri and other features under its Apple Intelligence platform, Bloomberg News reported. Users would be able to choose which AI service handles each request.

The overhaul could also help Apple generate more revenue by taking a share of subscriptions sold through third-party AI services, the report said.

Apple is expected to preview the new software features at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, though plans could still change. — Akash Sriram, (c) 2026 Reuters