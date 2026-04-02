The next churn wave is already in your contact centre conversations

Churn rarely arrives with a bang. It builds quietly, interaction by interaction, until a “sudden” spike forces a board-level response. At CallMiner’s executive roundtable last week, senior leaders kept coming back to the same uncomfortable idea: when customers leave at scale, it’s often less about the product and more about what happens when they ask for help and the organisation fails to meet the moment.

Read the CallMiner CX Landscape Report 2025

The theme, “Automation without alienation: building signal intelligence into every conversation”, landed because it tackled a real contradiction in modern service environments. Organisations want AI to move faster and do more. Customers want speed, too, but not at the cost of being treated like a ticket number. Employees want help, but not monitoring dressed up as “quality”.

So, the conversation wasn’t, “Should we use AI?”. Rather, it was, “How do we use it to protect trust, not drain it?”

The churn trigger most teams misread

A striking thread in the discussion was how often churn is diagnosed too late. Leaders described the familiar pattern: product teams see steady usage, commercial teams see renewals at risk, and only then does the organisation interrogate the service experience that customers have been enduring for months.

What makes this harder now is volume. Organisations have more customer interactions across more channels than ever, and far more data about those interactions. Yet the data typically sits in fragments: some in CRM notes, some in call recordings, some in quality assurance samples, some in chat logs. It’s plenty of information, but not a coherent early-warning system.

That’s why “signal intelligence” resonated. This is not another dashboard but a practical way to pick up patterns in what customers and employees are actually saying, early enough to act.

When intelligence feels like surveillance

The roundtable was clear-eyed about the downside. If you start analysing every conversation, you can accidentally create a culture where people feel watched rather than supported. That erodes trust internally, and it usually shows up externally soon after.

This is also where many AI programmes stumble in the real world: governance arrives late. Yet recent research for CallMiner’s CX Landscape Report, produced with Vanson Bourne, points to exactly this tension, with AI adoption rising while gaps in governance and data utilisation persist.

The leaders in the room treated governance, ethics and compliance as design requirements, not legal footnotes. If AI is going to influence decisions, prioritisation, coaching and even how customers are responded to, then accountability has to be clear: who owns the models, who owns the outcomes and who intervenes when the system gets it wrong.

Human and bot can co-exist, but only with guardrails

The “human versus bot” debate didn’t generate much heat. The consensus was pragmatic: human and bot will co-exist and can create value beyond cost reduction, including revenue impact – but only if you are intentional about where automation ends and judgment begins.

A useful lens that emerged was this: customers don’t mind automation when it removes friction. They resent it when it becomes deflection. The same applies to employees. AI that removes repetitive work and helps people resolve issues faster is welcomed. AI that feels like a scoring mechanism is resisted.

This is where many organisations are heading into the next six to 12 months with a real decision to make. Plenty are “AI enabled” in the sense that tools exist. Far fewer are “AI ready” in the sense that operating models, governance, and accountability are in place. The CX Landscape research reinforces that most leaders see AI as strategically important, but many still struggle to translate investment into consistent, governed execution.

What leaders will measure next

The roundtable’s most practical outcome was a shift in the scorecard. Not “how much AI did we deploy?” but whether trust outcomes improve:

Are repeat contacts falling?

Are escalations becoming rarer and earlier to spot when they do occur?

Are frontline teams being coached with evidence, not anecdotes?

Are you seeing fewer “surprises” in churn, compliance, or reputation?

That’s where CallMiner’s positioning fits without needing a sales pitch: as a way to turn conversations into governed, actionable signals, so leaders can detect issues earlier and act before trust is lost, rather than after it shows up in a churn report.

The one question worth taking back to the office is simple: if we already have the signals in our customer conversations, why are we still finding problems late, and who is accountable for acting sooner?

Read the CallMiner CX Landscape Report 2025 for a data-backed view of how CX leaders are approaching AI, governance and measurable outcomes, and where the biggest gaps still sit.