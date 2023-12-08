Rain launches GeForce Now in South Africa – pricing, details

Nvidia has launched its GeForce Now cloud gaming platform in South Africa in partnership with Rain, meeting a self-imposed deadline of 2023 to debut the service.

It follows an extensive beta-testing period.

Rain and Nvidia are offering two plans at launch:

Priority, which costs R200/month (with a 20% discount for customers of Rain’s RainOne tariff plan), offering a premium, cloud-based gaming rig with up to 1080p resolution and gaming sessions of up to three hours.

Ultra, which costs R400/month (again, with a 20% discount for RainOne customers), offering resolutions of up to 4K and gaming sessions of up to eight hours.

The Nvidia GeForce Now service, which even gives Mac users the ability to play high-end games designed for Windows, is hosted in Rain-operated data centres.

“GeForce Now Powered by Rain seamlessly streams PC games from the world’s most powerful GeForce-powered servers in the cloud,” Rain said in a statement on Friday.

“Members can stream titles they already own from popular digital gaming stores including Steam, Xbox, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft and GoG.com.”

Sign-ups are limited for now and assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, Rain said. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media