Ramaphosa cements control in cabinet shake-up

President Cyril Ramaphosa stamped his authority over the government with a cabinet revamp and sweeping changes to securities agencies, boosting his sway over economic policy.

Ramaphosa’s tiny winning margin to lead the ANC in late 2017 left him in a power struggle with a party faction allied to his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, and its secretary-general, Ace Magashule. That’s now shifted with Zuma jailed for contempt of court and Magashule suspended pending a corruption trial.

Freed of the burden of placating his opponents, the president brought in close allies in the 5 August reshuffle that introduced four new ministers and reassigned six others. Enoch Godongwana comes in as finance minister in place of Tito Mboweni, who quit, Mondli Gungubele is the minister in the presidency and parliamentary speaker Thandi Modise becomes defence minister. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, the communications minister has been moved to the small business development portfolio, replaced by Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The ANC is due to hold internal elections late next year and Ramaphosa is expected to seek another five-year term as leader

Ramaphosa also dissolved the intelligence ministry and moved the spy agency to direct control of the presidency. That change followed an outbreak of rioting last month that claimed 354 lives and saw thousands of businesses being looted — violence that the security bodies weren’t prepared for.

“The composition of the executive is a political balancing act” and Ramaphosa has used the shake-up to strengthen his position, said Susan Booysen, director of research at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. “The security functions are increasingly under his control.”

Presidential candidate

The ANC, which has governed South Africa since 1994, is due to hold internal elections late next year and Ramaphosa is expected to seek another five-year term as leader. Retaining the post would ensure that he’ll be the ruling party’s presidential candidate in national elections scheduled for 2024.

Ramaphosa, 68, is almost certain of winning, according to JP Landman, a political analyst. “The ANC is not going to change horses mid-stream,” Landman told the Cape Town Press Club. “Ramaphosa’s leadership style has been vindicated. He strikes when he is sure he can win, and he wins.”

While the cabinet shake-up may have reinforced Ramaphosa’s political hold, it received a lukewarm reception from business groups and trade unions.

“We are disappointed that the president recycled the same old guard that has proven itself incapable of fixing our many problems,” labour federation Cosatu said in a statement.

Business Unity South Africa, a lobby group that represents many of the country’s biggest companies, said that while a review of the executive was necessary, more needed to be done to make it more efficient and ensure that policies were implemented.

The dire state of the economy is indicative of the government’s shortcomings. Almost a third of the workforce is unemployed, business confidence is shot and the country is emerging from a third wave of coronavirus infections that was exacerbated by an initially tardy vaccine roll-out.

John Steenhuisen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance, described the changes as a missed opportunity, with some of the most compromised and worse-performing ministers retaining their posts. “President Ramaphosa must realise that cabinet reshuffles alone cannot fix the fundamental underlying problem of his government, which is a seeming unwillingness to adopt any meaningful economic reforms.” — Reported by Mike Cohen, (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP