New Ricoh Pro VC80000 redefines inkjet economics

Ricoh South Africa has launched the cutting-edge Ricoh Pro VC80000, a revolutionary inkjet solution reshaping the economies of scale for inkjet technology.

The platform brings significant advancements in press start-up, print speed, quality control, colour consistency, media changeover and predictive maintenance, leading to a substantial increase in production capacity and return on investment.

Unveiled by Ricoh Europe in London on November 14, the Ricoh Pro VC80000 presents a high-speed inkjet webfed platform that empowers print service providers with automated production, closed-loop quality control and advanced production floor integration. This results in highly efficient operation and enhanced application agility.

A comprehensive suite of software and hardware tools ensures better automation of production…

“Building on the success of its predecessor, the Ricoh Pro VC70000, this new inkjet press is specifically designed for producing top-tier direct mail, colour books, catalogues, magazines and commercial print applications on coated media up to 300gsm,” says Ricoh South Africa marketing executive Jolene Castelyn.

“A comprehensive suite of software and hardware tools ensures better automation of production, print quality control and seamless communication, incorporating AI, machine learning and data analysis features for predictable and repeatable output with minimal operator intervention.”

Distinguished as the smallest machine in its class, the Ricoh Pro VC80000 boasts a full duplex engine measuring under ten metres. It features the latest generation ink and temperature-controlled inkjet heads, achieving a maximum resolution of 1200 x 1200dpi and a maximum speed of 150mpm – a 50% increase in production output compared to its predecessors.

Key productivity-enhancing features of the Ricoh Pro VC80000:

Faster start-up times with “firefly” dryer technology, a configuration of small, heated rollers that accelerate press temperature setup;

Next-level automated quality control through the fully integrated Ricoh Pro Scanner, actively monitoring and maintaining high output quality;

Elimination of manual image adjustment with real-time colour reproduction monitoring using a spectrophotometer;

Ricoh Superviso leveraging operational data for web-based dashboard views, optimising device utilisation and throughput;

Highly automated quick paper setup, enabling optimal performance for new substrates with a SmartStart feature for automated machine setup;

Enhanced communication for inline finishing, supporting auto splicing units for nonstop production; and

Intelligent communication enabling predictive maintenance and performance improvements.

The Ricoh Pro VC80000 is supported by Ricoh’s diverse portfolio of brand-agnostic software, including Ricoh ProcessDirecto, Ricoh auto colour adjuster, and FusionPro. These tools have already demonstrated success in the beta installation at the Sattler Media Group in Germany, with the Pro VC80000 transforming the company’s inkjet’s role in production portfolios.

Our high-speed inkjet clients share similar production challenges: they need high speed capacity to fulfil large orders and tighter turnaround times, and tools to make operating their presses easier and more efficient,” said Ricoh Europe Graphic Communications Group vice president Eef de Ridder.

“The Ricoh Pro VC80000 is built on what made the previous generation a client favourite and is a testament to our commitment to helping clients solve their challenges. It sets a new standard in automation and data first intelligence to increase productivity and usable output with consistency across operators and shifts. Following closely on the release of the B2 sheetfed Ricoh Pro Z75, it cements Ricoh’s status as a market leader in production inkjet printing.”

The Ricoh Pro VC80000 high-speed inkjet press is scheduled to be available from early 2024 across the Emea region. For more information, visit www.ricoh-europe.com.

