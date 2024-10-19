SABC+ adds half a million sign-ups in 3½ months

The SABC has said it added 500 000 registered users to its free SABC+ streaming platform in a little over three months.

This follows the “revamp” on the platform on 3 July and the launch of the service on Apple TV and popular Android-based set-top boxes. The relaunched SABC+ also supports catch-up content, video on demand and live streaming of its television channels and radio stations.

In addition, it said that “concerted marketing and communication efforts” as well as live events such as the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the Afcon 2023/2024 tournament, the Miss South Africa pageant and programmes like B’Dazzled have driven the strong registration uptake.

“We are steadily growing the platform, and we are committed to bringing more compelling content to our streaming audience. We are also keen to create meaningful partnerships with our direct clients and trade partners, as SABC+ is showing itself to be a solid platform in our broadcasting landscape,” said Themba Gwejela, SABC group executive for corporate affairs and marketing, in a statement.

In June, responding to questions from TechCentral about the performance of SABC+, the public broadcaster said it was “tracking towards five million unique monthly views”.

It said the SABC was exploring other revenue streams from the platform, but collecting TV licence fees from viewers was not one of them. “Speculation about TV licence fees being applicable to the SABC+ streaming service is not true,” she said.

In August, the SABC said it was looking for a partner to help it launch its own direct-to-home satellite solution to rival eMedia’s popular Openview platform.

Finances

According to a tender bulletin on the SABC website, the public broadcaster plans to pivot to satellite in an effort to mitigate audience and revenue losses anticipated as a consequence of the proposed analogue switch-off on 31 December 2024.

“The analogue switch-off project has been hamstrung by the slow progress of registering indigent households as well as the procuring, manufacturing and installation of the much-needed set-top boxes. As a result, millions of South Africans have been deprived of their right to access broadcast television,” the SABC said in the bulletin.

“The slow progress of the analogue switch-off project has had a material impact on the SABC’s finances as it resulted in a loss of audiences in the affected provinces, and a drop in revenue generation for the organisation.” — © 2024 NewsCentral Media

