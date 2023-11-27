SABC names MTN’s Nomsa Chabeli as its new CEO

The financially troubled SABC has appointed a GM at MTN South Africa as its new group CEO. Nomsa Chabeli will take on the difficult role with immediate effect.

In a statement, the public broadcaster’s board said Chabeli has the requisite experience, which includes MultiChoice Group, where she was marketing director SuperSport and DStv.

“In addition, she has served at SAB, Brand South Africa, GCIS and Edcon. She also has a credible history of developing persuasive and highly influential brand messaging that attracts a diverse customer population while also being adept at overseeing market intelligence activities to identify market trends, customer behaviours and emerging technologies,” the SABC said in the statement.

“In her role at MTN South Africa, she has been instrumental in driving MTN to become the most valuable brand in South Africa and being named the 2022 Brand of the Year by the Brand Finance South Africa 100 report. From envisioning ground-breaking marketing innovation to fostering a culture of creativity, Chabeli has not only elevated the brands she has nurtured but has also left an enduring impact on the industry.”

Chabeli holds an MBA from Henley Business School and is currently completing a master’s in digital business at Wits Business School.

“The SABC board has confidence in Chabeli’s ability to drive revenue generation, strategic growth and innovation, and uphold the values that have defined SABC’s legacy. In this pivotal role, Chabeli will spearhead the strategic vision and operational excellence across the entire SABC.” — © 2023 NewsCentral Media