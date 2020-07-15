Showmax Pro rolls out in 40 more countries - TechCentral

A week after launching Showmax Pro in Kenya and Nigeria, MultiChoice Group has announced the service, which includes live sports, is now available in 40 more countries – but South Africa isn’t one of them.

A spokesman for Showmax said on Wednesday that Showmax Pro will likely be launched in South Africa by the end of August.

Last week, Showmax said its Pro offering would provide both video-on-demand entertainment programming and live-streamed sports from MultiChoice-owned sister company SuperSport.

Showmax Pro is now live in 40 additional countries, priced at US$8.99/month for Showmax Pro Mobile and $17.99/month for ShowMax Pro

The Pro package also includes music channels and news. Its sports offering includes all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL football games, as well as a wide range of other live sport events, including athletics, boxing and running.

In June 2019, Showmax began testing live-streamed sports on its platform, and the new Showmax Pro service is based on the results of this, MultiChoice said.

Pricing

Showmax Pro is now live in 40 additional countries, priced at US$8.99/month (R149) for Showmax Pro Mobile and $17.99/month (R299) for Showmax Pro (watchable on big-screen devices like TVs). Regular Showmax Mobile in these markets costs $3.99 and Showmax $7.99.

The new markets in which Showmax is available are: Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Réunion, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media