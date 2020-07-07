Showmax Pro launched, offering live sports - TechCentral

MultiChoice Group-owned streaming video provider Showmax has launched Showmax Pro, which offers both video-on-demand entertainment programming and live-streamed sports from SuperSport.

The Pro package also includes music channels and news. The bad news is it’s not being launched in South Africa just yet, with the initial roll-out focused on Nigeria and Kenya. Additional countries will follow “shortly after”, Showmax said. Additional markets will go live in the “coming weeks”.

The entire process is expected to be completed within six to eight weeks with coverage across sub-Saharan Africa, it said.

“Showmax Pro, which bundles the existing Showmax entertainment service with music channels, news and live sport streaming from SuperSport, features all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games, as well as a wide range of other live sport events,” the company said. IAAF Athletics, professional boxing and the world’s biggest marathons will also be featured.

In June 2019, Showmax began testing live-streamed sports on its platform, and the new Showmax Pro service is based on the results of this, it said.

At the time of writing, Showmax Pro in Kenya costs the equivalent of R336 for the full service, or R168 for a mobile-only offering. In Nigeria, it costs the equivalent of R279 for the full service, or R142 for mobile only. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media