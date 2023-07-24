Sita interim board announced

Communications minister Mondli Gungubele has announced sweeping changes to the board of the State IT Agency (Sita).

This follows the departure and resignation of some directors. The new board comprises experts in ICT, law, auditing, finance, human capital and governance, he said.

“This board composition combines institutional experience and continuity to bring about strategic focus of government to reposition Sita as the pivotal instrument to the digitisation of the state,” said Gungubele.

The board composition now includes:

Khathu Sibanda, an IT professional with over 20 years of experience directing technology and business strategy implementations. She holds a master’s degree in technology management and has worked for both the private and public sectors with vast experience in IT.

Lucy Abrahams, a specialist with a vast experience in the digital knowledge economy and ICT policy and regulation. She holds a PhD in knowledge economies and has served on different boards, the Public Service Commission and various committees. She brings academic knowledge and applied experience, and has previously served on the Sita board.

Luvuyo Keyise, a multi-skilled IT executive with a master's degree in computer science. He has experience in IT and telecommunications in both the public and private sectors. He has previously served as an administrator for Sita.

Sherylee Moonsamy, a chief financial officer with a history of working in government administration. She has an honours in accounting and auditing as well as an MBA and served on the previous Sita board.

Nolitha Pietersen, who has worked in both the public and private sector. She has an honours in accounting and auditing as well as an MBA. She has served on various boards and committees, including the previous Sita board.

Kiruben Pillay, a management and engineering professional with broad-based experience in mission-critical ICT environments. Pillay has experience in strategy formulation and implementation, general management, technology and product management, and operations management. He is a registered professional engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa and a senior member of the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers.

Lerato Petlele, an HR expert with extensive technical expertise and practical experience in recruitment administration, labour relations, organisational development and talent management. She holds a master's degree in commerce and a master's diploma in HR management.

Mandla Martin Mnisi, a practising attorney and a director at MNS Attorneys. He is experienced in providing legal advisory services to corporate clients, public sector clients and state-owned entities. He also serves as a non-executive director at Denel where he was part of the board that developed a governance turnaround plan.

As required by Sita’a governing legislation, Gungubele has also appointed several representatives from the department of public service & administration and from national treasury.