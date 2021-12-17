Sixth Sense from Vox: The smart IoT solution for your home

In life, you often find that the things that matter most are the ones worth keeping an eye on. And, in a world gone digital, does it really make sense that your home, assets or valuables should be any exception?

We live in a society where too little vigilance can often mean realising the problem too late. Leave a door open, forget where you put your phone or not pay attention to your household items and, more often than not, you only end up aware of your unintended negligence when (often expensive) consequences occur.

The reality is that having a space which you call home is more or less the same as having a child – it requires time, care, attention and, most of all, constant vigilance.

Take a look around you to realise all the ways life has gone digital. Communication, meetings, even self-driving cars are indicative of our new, remote and digitised working world. Why is it then that our homes should be exempt from moving forward? Truth be told, in the era of automation, there are easier and simpler ways to ensure that the safety of things you work hard to afford is never called into question.

Enter Sixth Sense by Vox, which redefines the concept of the home Internet of things (IoT).

What is it? Well, the Vox Sixth Sense App contains a series of compact, battery-operated sensors (plus, of course, an app) designed to monitor your valuable items and household essentials. In its simplest form, the app enables the user to receive alerts and monitor all their chosen utilities from within a single application. Not only does it collect the data for you, but the remote nature of the software allows for viewing from any connected device – no matter where, when or how far away you may be.

Imagine a series of small sensors which require minimal installation that you can connect to the things that matter that, from the moment they’re up and running, will allow you to always keep your eyes on the prize. It sounds like spyware, we know, but in reality it’s simply the pinnacle of innovation and yet another service offering from Vox designed to make its customers’ lives better.

What’s the need?

Well, through IoT, we’re able to not just gain insight, but fully understand the nature of the devices we so heavily rely on. Fact is, it’s 2021, and with the plethora of technological solutions at our disposal, there’s no need to do things the hard way any longer. In an instant, your everyday household items are transformed into something simpler, easier and, most of all, smarter. Why struggle with intangibles when you can enjoy safety and convenience, and save money while doing so? IoT and Sixth Sense is your gateway to a home and applications that just make sense – and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Here are all the ways Sixth Sense can enhance your house and turn it into the modernised home:

Straight out of James Bond, this small but durable tracking device is entirely battery operated and requires no tedious or complicated installation. All you do is attach it to your valuable assets and you’re able to track their location as soon as they start moving. You can even set your notifications to alert you when said asset leaves a specific perimeter. Not only can you keep an eye on those items which tend to get legs, but you’ll know exactly when, where and probably by who they took a walk with in the first place.

Every house has multiple entry points. However, much like leaving your car with the key in the ignition, we live in a country where leaving your door open when you’re not around is an invitation for unwanted guests. Now we know it’s impossible to forget to close a door on purpose, but mistakes happen. And between garden sheds, pool gates, front doors and garages, sometimes one or two can slip our minds when we’re in a rush. The Sixth Sense Door Sensor remedies this by immediately letting you know when something is either opened or being left open – meaning your entry points become “no entry” zones in an instant.

Ask anyone who’s experienced a geyser leak how painful it is, and they’d probably rank it between level-5 lockdown and level-6 load shedding. Problem is, you don’t know you’re hit until it’s too late, at which stage any action is reactionary, expensive and a nightmare to go through. Not with Leak Detector, which is an early warning system to get ahead of the drip. An indoor and outdoor sensor to warn you of any unwanted water presence, you simply have to install and hope you never need to hear from it again.

We’ve seen first-hand what power outages do to our frozen food, and we’ve also had the unfortunate experience of a tripped switch on holiday causing entire freezers to go rotten. Not only can the damage from things being too hot or too cold be wasteful, unnecessary and often a health hazard, but the clean up is no easy feat either. With this in mind, our Temperature Monitor keeps an eye on everything from freezer to greenhouse, sending out alerts in the case of any fluctuation in temperature. Acting early often means you don’t need to regret it later – and in this case, being safe is significantly better than being sorry.

Still not sold? Here’s some more ways Sixth Sense is something you should pay attention to:

Easy self-installation and customisation means you can choose to install our sensors as a temporary or permanent solution.

means you can choose to install our sensors as a temporary or permanent solution. Independent power: Our sensors are battery operated and won’t be affected by power failures or load shedding.

Our sensors are battery operated and won’t be affected by power failures or load shedding. Automatic connectivity: Our sensors connect automatically to an IoT-specific network.

Our sensors connect automatically to an IoT-specific network. Complete control: Thanks to the Vox Sixth Sense app, you’ll be able to remotely view the state of each sensor, change any settings and receive alerts with ease.

The days of wondering if you closed the garage just as you reach the airport, stressing over your toddler playing in the yard with the pool gate potentially unclosed, wondering where on earth that leak is coming from or crying over a stolen bicycle are long gone. With IoT and Sixth Sense, you can monitor everything you need to – a small price to pay for safety, comfort and peace of mind.