First cybersecurity solution that connects vulnerability management with threat hunting

The “old school” vulnerability management approach is simple. It uses the severity ranking of the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) alone to determine which vulnerabilities represent the most risk to the organisation.

But this method of vulnerability prioritisation is no longer effective: CVSS severity does not equal actual risk. Severity depends on factors unique to your environment, including asset importance, attack paths, exposure and exploitability.

Adding to the imperfections of this approach, a growing percentage of cyberattacks specifically target vulnerabilities rated as “medium severity” on the CVSS scale. These are lower priorities for security teams and therefore less likely to be addressed quickly. Yes, attackers are working smarter.

Zero in on what really matters

Threat hunting is reactive and time consuming. Traditional vulnerability scanning is overwhelming. To illuminate a new path forward for threat prevention, a proactive approach to vulnerability management can cut time and resource commitments significantly on both fronts – and reduce risk at the same time.

To illustrate how effectively a proactive solution such as Skybox Vulnerability Control helps organisations prioritise the riskiest vulnerabilities for remediation, consider this example:

Skybox pared down 1.5 million vulnerability occurrences in an environment to a dramatic and highly manageable 29 critical vulnerabilities (0.1%) based on four factors:

Severity (CVSS)

Exploitable vulnerabilities (Skybox threat intelligence)

Asset importance (Skybox automated asset classification)

Exposed vulnerabilities (Skybox attack simulation and attack path analysis)

Industry’s first solution to automatically map vulnerabilities to malware type

Skybox is also the only vulnerability prioritisation vendor to associate software vulnerabilities with malware families by name, type and variant. Teams can use this information to further prioritise vulnerabilities, as well as to reduce the time and resources spent in reactive threat-hunting efforts.

Executives and board members want to know if their cybersecurity teams are staying ahead of the latest celebrity malware such as TrickBot, Remcos, FormBook, AZORult, Ursnif, Agent Tesla and NanoCore, Powered by Skybox threat intelligence, chief information security officers have automated analysis that can prove they retired millions of malware and exploits. No other cybersecurity solution can provide customers with our advanced vulnerability prioritisation and threat trend reporting.

You can watch a demo to see how easy it is to break the cycle and ease the burden of threat-hunting and vulnerability management for your security team.

