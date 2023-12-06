Smart metering is set to boom – and managed connectivity is critical

With the Smart Grid Vision 2030 leading the charge, South Africa is fast tracking towards a future where smart utility readiness is not just an aspiration but a reality. Energy, water and municipal services providers across the country are embracing this shift, propelled by initiatives that promise a sustainable and efficient utility infrastructure.

The deployment of smart meters is becoming key to enhance billing accuracy, reduce electricity demand during peak times and empower consumers with real-time consumption data.

The water sector is also experiencing a renaissance with smart metering technology, as it becomes essential to reduce wastage of this precious resource. The launch of low-power NB-IoT networks is further driving growth in this sector in addition to traditional 2G, 3G and 4G smart metering devices.

Reliable connectivity is key

In the transformative impact of smart metering for utilities, SIMcontrol plays an important role – assisting providers of utility services to simplify the bulk management of Sim cards and managed connectivity deployed in a range of M2M and IoT devices. Utilising a managed private APN that shares data and networking infrastructure between multiple mobile networks is ideal for smart meter deployment.

One such example is remote metering solutions, where SIMcontrol has helped them to revolutionise their operations.

“SIMcontrol oversees the Sim cards powering our remote metering equipment. It facilitates automatic recharges, guaranteeing a consistent data connection. Its user-centric design ensures a cohesive environment for managing our Sims effortlessly, without the worry of running out of data,” said Remote Metering Solutions director Gloria Malan.

“SIMcontrol’s Sim services are crucial for identifying potential issues, with proactive notifications on prolonged Sim inactivity. The excellent Sim card management system aside, SIMcontrol’s standout feature is its exceptional customer support.

“In this landscape of innovation, SIMcontrol stands out as the preferred ally for utility providers, aiming to capitalise on smart meter technology. Our mission is to ensure the flawless performance of smart metering infrastructure through robust and reliable data connectivity, thus driving exceptional energy and resource governance,” she said.

Embrace a sustainable Smart energy future

Understanding SIMcontrol is key to recognising its potential impact. At its core, SIMcontrol functions as a comprehensive Sim management platform. It operates by supporting your existing metering infrastructure, utilising a web-based interface that automates the deployment, monitoring and management of mobile connectivity across various mobile networks. With robust security options, SIMcontrol ensures that your cellular data connectivity is not only seamless but also secure. The platform is compatible with major local and global roaming mobile network providers, offering unparalleled flexibility and coverage.

Simplified management and enhanced connectivity

SIMcontrol prioritises making company operations as smooth as possible with a solution that simplifies the complexities of connectivity and SIM management, ensuring you can focus on what you do best—delivering unparalleled service and reliability to your customers.

Discover the SIMcontrol advantage

Cost-effective: Maximise your budget with our platform designed to reduce unnecessary expenses.

Quick and easy: Our system is ready to go with your existing SIM cards on public or private APNs, plus we offer comprehensive support for bulk supply and activation.

Reliable: Rely on our proven track record for dependable SIM management and quick-response enterprise support.

Flexibility: Our solutions are tailored to meet your needs, offering a range of network options to ensure the best possible coverage. Choose from managed private APN, dual-network IoT roaming or managed prepaid options to best suit your smart meter deployments.

Step into an era of energy management that is free from the burden of connectivity issues.

With SIMcontrol, managing device Sims at scale is effortless and cost-effective, ensuring your smart metering business remains always connected and consistently at the forefront.

Join the movement towards a smarter, more efficient energy future. Choose SIMcontrol for a fluid smart metering journey.