Smash your fitness goals with the new Huawei Watch GT3 Series

Fitness fanatics, the latest and very best range of Huawei smartwatches is here. The Huawei Watch GT 3 Series has landed.

If you’re looking for a watch that can keep up with you and guide and improve your active lifestyle, look no further. The three watches that form part of this series – the Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm, the Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm and the Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner – have everything you need and more.

Let’s take a look at what this smartwatch series is all about, one fitness goal at a time.

Want to be stronger and faster?

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Series is a personal trainer on the wrist. It records and analyses your workout data and intelligently identifies your basic, lifting, consolidation and reduction periods according to your current athletic ability and goals. It then adjusts your training intensity, gradually increasing it so that your strength and speed improves over time.

Want to try different workouts?

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Series comes with an upgraded workout monitoring feature that provides more than 100 workout modes. These include 18 professional workouts, 12 outdoor workouts (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, cross-country running, cycling, open-water swimming, triathlon, skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing and golf) and six indoor workouts (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine and rowing machine).

Want to monitor your overall health?

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Series features the latest Huawei TruSeen 5.0+ heart-rate monitoring technology. TruSeen 5.0+ uses the very best innovation to monitor your heart rate perfectly, even if it’s changing very quickly, when sprinting, swimming or skipping. The Huawei Watch GT 3 also provide continuous, real-time and accurate SpO2, sleep, stress and menstrual-cycle monitoring features that monitor your health comprehensively.

Want to run better?

Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner is Huawei’s first smartwatch designed specifically with the needs of runners in mind. Lightweight and comfortable to wear for extended periods, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner offers better GPS positioning and more detailed workout data. These functions make it easier to track your running performance and monitor your progress.

All three watches also come with Huawei’s new Running Ability Index measurement, which uses historical running data, including heart rate and pace, to analyse your performance after each session.

Of course, true to Huawei form, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Series also boasts an innovative look and feel, which is inspired by nature and uses cutting-edge technology. The minimalist lugs, large lenses and lightweight design make the Huawei Watch GT 3 Series look sleek and futuristic, while also ensuring that it is comfortable to wear.

With their impressive battery life, you’re able to wear the smartwatches in this series for days on end. While the Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm and Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner support a 14-day battery life, the Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm supports seven days of battery life, allowing you to monitor your health all the time, even in your sleep.

If you’re looking for the next best thing in wearable technology, and the ultimate partner for your fitness pursuits, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Series has the smartwatch for you. Select your favourite smartwatch on the Huawei Store (Online) now. See below for pricing and promotional bundles.

Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm Active R4 999 Buy this smartwatch and get a free pair of Huawei Sports Bluetooth earphones, valued at R699 Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm Elegant R6 999 Buy this smartwatch and get a free pair of Huawei Sports Bluetooth earphones, valued at R699 Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm Active R5 499 Buy this smartwatch and get a free pair of Huawei Sports Bluetooth earphones, valued at R699 Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm Classic R5 499 Buy this smartwatch and get a free pair of Huawei Sports Bluetooth earphones, valued at R699 Huawei Watch GT Runner R7 499 Buy this smartwatch and get a free Huawei FreeLace (graphite black), valued at R1 499